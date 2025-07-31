senckađ
Stagecoach Names McCann Birmingham as Strategic PR Partner

31/07/2025
Partnership is set to boost brand awareness and strengthen passenger connections

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has appointed McCann Birmingham as its PR agency following a competitive pitch process. The partnership marks the start of an ambitious three-year collaboration designed to elevate Stagecoach’s visibility and deepen its connection with millions of passengers across the UK.

McCann was selected for its robust strategic approach paired with innovative creativity. The agency demonstrated a unique ability to develop impactful campaigns that resonate both nationally and locally, as well as align seamlessly with Stagecoach’s key business priorities.

"We were looking for an agency with a proven track record of delivering creative, innovative consumer campaigns that land nationally and work equally hard at a local level," said Tim Gearey, head of communications and PR at Stagecoach. "McCann demonstrated its strength in this area, and the fact it has PR teams across the regions was a big plus point for us too."

The scope of the partnership will involve a comprehensive PR programme, including an always-on press office, proactive and reactive media relations, and the development of earned media campaigns. Central to the programme, McCann will bring to life the company’s new ‘we’ve got you’ brand promise, allowing Stagecoach to engage with loyal customers while reaching new audiences who may not currently consider bus travel.

Debra Goodwin, chief customer officer at Stagecoach, said, "We are revolutionising our customer experience with a new direction, so we need a bold PR partner to tell our story to not only existing customers, but also people who are not currently considering the bus. McCann presented a solid strategic approach that underpinned creative campaigns which were commercially centred. I’m looking forward to seeing their stand-out ideas going live."

Sophie Hewitt, PR managing director at McCann Birmingham, added, "We’re delighted to be working with the UK’s largest bus and coach operator at a time when it is launching a new brand promise to its millions of passengers. The pitch brief allowed us to demonstrate the deep strategic approach we take to developing effective creative campaigns and content for the earned space, and we’re excited to now deliver work that will encourage more people to consider the bus as part of their portfolio of transport options."

