Just Egg Cracks the UK Market with Towering 5 Metre Carton and Tasting Tour

Just Egg, the healthy, sustainable plant-based egg made from mung beans, has partnered with McCann Birmingham to launch in the UK with a comprehensive 360 campaign entitled 'Finally, Just Egg Has Landed.'

For The Vegan Food Group - the exclusive licensee and manufacturer of Just Egg in the UK and Europe - the campaign marks the brand’s highly anticipated debut outside the US. It is designed to engage a broad UK audience, from vegans and flexitarians to health-conscious consumers and those with intolerances.

To bring 'Finally, Just Egg Has Landed' to life, McCann and Vegan Food Group have developed a series of creative activations. At the heart of the launch is a striking OOH installation at London’s King’s Cross, featuring a towering 5m-high Just Egg carton that appears to have ‘crash-landed’ into the ground. This activation is accompanied by a fully kitted-out food truck - offering UK audiences their first ever taste of Just Egg - which will then tour all major UK cities over the summer. Additional campaign elements include dynamic social content, guerrilla OOH advertising and UK-specific product packaging design.

Timed to build brand support ahead of its exclusive launch on Ocado, 'Finally, Just Egg Has Landed' aims to raise brand awareness, drive sales, and spark curiosity in Just Egg’s unique plant-based product - which is the result of more than eight years of innovation and protein-science.

Abigail Nelson-Ehoff, UK head of marketing at Vegan Food Group, said, "Launching Just Egg in the UK is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of. We have been passionate about doing the brand justice, a plant-based egg that truly delivers on taste, versatility and sustainability, while meeting the incredible consumer demand that has existed for years. This campaign is our way of matching that excitement with something bold, memorable and worthy of such a game-changing product. The consumer response so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited about the opportunity ahead to grow the brand and its impact in the UK."

​Chris Bamford, creative director at McCann, commented, “The campaign line wrote itself, because consumer sentiment is so strong for this product. There’s a community of fans who we lovingly call Just Egg Heads, and they’re finally getting what they’ve spent years passionately lobbying for. The brand has A-list ambassadors in the US, but here in the UK we wanted to launch with a series of more intimate introductions and experiences over multiple touchpoints, timings and locations. That said, a 5m high crash-landed carton of plant-based, egg innovation at King’s Cross isn’t that subtle!”

Joe Cooke, creative lead at Vegan Food Group, added, “With all the hype, we had to land with a bang – finally, Just Egg is here and here are all the ways it’s giving conventional egg a run for its money. Our close collaboration with McCann, with the combined insight of our in-house and agency teams, helped us craft a focused launch campaign: true to the US master brand, while tailored to the UK audience and setting the strategic groundwork for continued storytelling as we grow here.”

As part of Just Egg’s UK launch, McCann will also implement a comprehensive PR and influencer programme, featuring exclusive events to immerse media and content creators in the Just Egg experience.

The sampling truck & van tour was developed by Link Communication.

