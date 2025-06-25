Crumpton Oaks Drops 90s-Inspired ‘Happy Applecore’ Campaign with DJ Hixxy

Leading cider brand, Crumpton Oaks is celebrating the summer months by turning back the clock to the electric energy of the 1990s and partnering with electronic music pioneer DJ Hixxy for a brand-new campaign, Happy Applecore, by McCann Birmingham.

Far from the typical idyllic country scenes, this electric new campaign celebrates the brand’s unique position as a category disruptor and builds on the success of their last hip-hop-inspired campaign, Straight Outta Crumpton, by McCann Birmingham.

As part of the new Happy Applecore campaign, Crumpton Oaks has teamed up with legendary British DJ, Hixxy, to produce an original, feel-good track, recorded by MC Whizzkid. Known for shaping the UK Happy Hardcore scene, Hixxy adds authenticity and infectious energy to the campaign.

The campaign for Aston Manor’s leading cider brand was designed to help retail trade connect with customers by transporting consumers back to the neon brights and high energy of the 90s. It also features original lyrics that put Crumpton Oaks firmly in shoppers’ minds as ‘the raver with flavour’.

The work will run across TV, VOD, social, and a unique OOH campaign throughout the summer. Alongside fly posters and 48 sheets in prominent sites, the OOH will feature on-theme psychedelic neon projection of Crumpton Oaks cider.

​Katie Walker, brand manager for Aston Manor, commented, “We’re excited to launch an accessible, fun-filled, and nostalgic campaign for Crumpton Oaks. DJ Hixxy and McCann Birmingham were the perfect partners for us in our mission to create a campaign that will make waves, continue to disrupt the cider category status quo, and stand out to consumers. Happy Applecore will resonate with cider drinkers of all ages, and tap into a thirst for good times, making memories and connecting with friends.”

​Adam Bodfish, executive creative director at McCann Birmingham, said, “Breaking category norms remains a key ambition in our work, and what better way to do that for Crumpton Oaks than a collaboration with DJ Hixxy, catchy music and some vibrant nostalgia? In the thick of the category’s busy period, we wanted to turn up the fun and put entertainment back in the heart of advertising to create moments of true connection and enjoyment.”

