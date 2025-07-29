Spotify Turns up the Volume on Audiobooks with ‘Read Like You Listen’

​Spotify has unveiled 'Read Like You Listen' – a new campaign that encourages fans to experience audiobooks with the same passion, energy and obsession as they do music. Through a mix of videos and striking creative visuals, Spotify shows how easily fans can press play on a thrilling new '14-hour banger' from Stephen King or cruise down the street blasting 'A Court of Thorn and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas, just as they would their favourite album.

Each spot features buzzy summer book titles that span genres and elicit as much emotion as listening to this year’s songs of the summer, from the hottest memoirs like Tina Knowles’ Matriarch, to the book-to-screen phenomenon with Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem and blockbuster BookTok favourites like Atmosphere from Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The campaign spotlights how seamlessly audiobooks on Spotify fit into day-to-day life, whether you’re on your commute, working out, catching a flight, or unwinding at the beach. Spotify Premium users can access 15 hours of audiobooks listening every single month from a catalogue of more than 400,000 titles at no additional cost. And with the recent launch of Audiobooks+, Family and Duo plan managers and members have more flexibility to enjoy the books they love.

“When we curate titles for a campaign like this, we take it seriously—but we also have a lot of fun doing it,” said Suzanne Galvez, director of editorial and Spotify publishing. “There’s real responsibility in choosing stories that speak to the moods and moments that matter to our listeners, many of whom aren’t traditional readers. So getting it right? That’s the goal.”

“Music memoirs always strike a chord—Tina Knowles’s Matriarch and Mark Hoppus’s Fahrenheit-182 have been big wins,” she continued. “And when a household name like Stephen King is having a pop culture moment? Even better. His latest Holly Gibney instalment, Never Flinch, is a standout. Romantasy continues to be a powerhouse with our listeners, and we had a blast weaving in some buzzy new releases to keep things fresh. We’re excited about this line up and hope our listeners fall in love with these titles just like we did.”

