Spark Foundry Appoints Maria Ravina as Business Lead

Spark Foundry has appointed Maria Ravina as business lead, where she will oversee major client relationships and guide the agency’s strategic and operational delivery across a portfolio of accounts.

Maria brings over 20 years of experience across agency and client-side roles, with a background in digital media, data strategy, and integrated marketing. She joins from Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health), where she led media and digital transformation across Africa, Middle East, and Turkey. Her remit covered 22 brands across 12 markets, with a focus on building digital capabilities in CRM, analytics, e-commerce, and content.

Prior to that, Maria held several regional leadership roles where she worked with brands such as Chanel, Hyundai-Kia, Kellogg’s, Mattel, Mondelez, and Neutrogena to name a few. She was also instrumental in setting up digital operations at multiple agencies, helping embed digital thinking into broader media strategies.

Maria’s work has earned industry recognition, including a Gold and multiple Bronze awards at the Festival of Media MENA for brands such as Oreo and Flake, and a recent Smarties Bronze for a Listerine campaign in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the appointment, Alain Brahamcha, CEO of Spark Foundry Middle East, said, “Maria has a strong track record of building effective, scalable media strategies across complex businesses. Her experience will add depth to our leadership team and support our focus on delivering clear, measurable value to clients”.

Maria added, “I’m excited to return to Spark Foundry at such a dynamic time for the agency. Having worked with the team before, I know the calibre of talent here and the value we deliver to clients. I look forward to building on that momentum and helping shape the next phase of growth."

