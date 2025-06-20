Babyshop Turns Classic Lullabies Into Dad-Vertising Slots for Father’s Day

Nowadays, parenting is a shared experience. The credit? Not always. While both parents play an equal role, let’s be honest––moms tend to get the hugs, the compliments, and most of the fridge art.

This Father’s Day, Babyshop is giving dads a little hack to take first place.

Introducing ‘This One’s for Dad’––an Anghami playlist designed to help dads win the most important race they didn’t know they were in: the race to be their baby’s first word.

Crafted with speech repetition and melodic cues, each tune is built to nudge babies towards repeating the sounds of “Dada, Baba, and Papa”, framing innocent lullabies as strategic plays.

Created in partnership with Publicis Dubai, ‘This One’s for Dad’ offers fathers the ultimate tool to hack their way to glory.

“The insight was simple: moms get most of the glory, dads get most of the gear. With Babyshop, we flipped the script—giving fathers a voice in those intimate early moments, one catchy tune at a time.” said Vicky Kripalani, business lead at Publicis Groupe.

The brand also launched Father’s Day greeting cards that invite fathers to begin their scheme with the playlist. Because for the parents of today, a little manipulation never hurt. Especially if it’s done for love––and shareability.

Mitin Chakraborty, head of marketing at Babyshop, said of the idea, “At Babyshop, we’ve shared a long journey with parents - helping them through the everyday joys and chaos of raising little ones. This Father’s Day, we wanted to do something different. A fun, gentle push to help dads hear their favourite word first. Because sometimes, even a small win means the world.”

The initiative sits within Babyshop’s larger commitment to modern parenting, where parents don’t shy away from the dilemmas and desperacies of parenthood, but instead, find unconventional––and often humorous––tactics to succeed in their journey.

‘This One’s for Dad’ is now streaming on Anghami.

