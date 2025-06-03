Somnia Names Unbound Global Creative Agency of Record

New layer one blockchain Somnia has engaged with Unbound as its global creative agency of record, following a three-way pitch process.

The pitch was led by Neon Bridge’s Keir Mather.

Somnia is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for gaming and entertainment and Unbound will be responsible for developing and executing Somnia’s global activations across key markets with work designed to disrupt the status quo and capture the attention of developers, builders, and Web3 enthusiasts worldwide. The agency’s reputation for fearless creativity and culturally resonant campaigns proved to be a winning formula for Somnia, a brand that itself champions innovation and speed.



Paul Thomas, founder of Somnia, commented, “We’ve built something amazing and transformational in a very crowded industry, and we need creative partner that will help us break through the noise to reach the masses. Unbound’s guerilla approach to advertising resonated perfectly with our ambition to make an immediate and unforgettable impact. We’re looking forward to working with them to help us introduce Somnia to the masses.”

​Charlie Griffith, managing director of Unbound, added, “Somnia isn’t just another platform; it’s the future. And it’s not every day you host a pitch in the Metaverse! Paul and his team have built something truly revolutionary. Our businesses share very similar beliefs in high-speed, effective performance and we can’t wait to wow the world with our first piece of work together.”



The partnership kicks off imminently, with Unbound already in the development stages of their initial campaign, promising activations that will challenge conventions and introduce Somnia’s unique value proposition to the global Web3 community.

