Avatars, Assemble: How We Pitched in the Metaverse

I was a giant pink teddy bear. My business partner had angel wings and rollerblades. When we wrapped, someone on the team did the worm. Not your usual pitch meeting.

At Unbound, we don’t do cookie-cutter creative — and we certainly don’t do beige boardrooms. So when a major progressive brand invited us to a high-stakes, three way pitch, we knew a Teams call wouldn’t cut it. We wanted theatre. Something that screamed: We get your world — and we’re ready to build inside it.

So, we pitched in the metaverse.

Both teams showed up as avatars in a fully bespoke digital space we designed and coded ourselves. This wasn’t some pixelated Zoom gimmick. It was immersive.

Tactile. Think less “screen share,” more “step inside the idea.” Campaigns unfolded as dynamic 3D installations. Strategy came to life through interactive environments. You didn’t just see the work — you moved through it.

Were we nervous? Of course. New tech always raises questions. Will it glitch? How do people log in? Will we see each other’s faces? Will it land? Will we all accidentally spawn into penguins? Or sit on the client’s lap in the auditorium by mistake (true story)...

But we leaned in anyway — because that’s what innovation takes. You don’t need to be a metaverse expert. You just need to be curious. Open. And willing to try.

That’s what clients respond to: not perfection, but proof you’re interested in what’s next. More than being bold for the sake of it, we signalled who we are: creative partners who don’t just bring ideas but build bold spaces for them to live and breathe. In a world where everyone’s claiming to be “future-facing,” we’d prefer to prove it.

Yes, great chemistry and sharp thinking still win pitches. But in a crowded, over scripted new business world, differentiation matters. Hosting this pitch in the metaverse was a show of intent. We’re not interested in being another agency with nicely polished slides. We’re here to make you feel something.

So, next time you're pitching the future — try showing up in it. You don’t need to know everything. You just need to show up ready to have some fun.

And yeah, maybe check your WiFi first.



