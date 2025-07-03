Somesuch and The Kusp Announce 2025 Partnership

For the fifth consecutive year, Somesuch partners with London-based social enterprise, The Kusp, to support its mission of building a diverse community of talent from under-represented backgrounds within the advertising, film, fashion and music industries.

Building on the success of the last four years' partnership, for 2025, Somesuch will fully fund five year-long memberships to The Kusp Club (which gives access to industry job opportunities, screenings, networking events and perks), as well as facilitate mentoring and continuous access to career guidance from the Somesuch team. Somesuch will provide internship opportunities and co-working space at the Somesuch London office and give year-round access to on-set shadowing and trainee opportunities, and permanent job opportunities. This Autumn will also see the return of the New Director Showcase exclusively for directors from The Kusp community.

For the first time, 2025 will also see the expansion of the partnership to the Somesuch LA office. Building a bridge between The Kusp’s talented communities within the US and UK, the development to L.A. will take the form of an intimate mixer and showcase - an event with drinks and networking amongst local emerging talent, and industry leaders.

The Kusp founder, Amos, said, "In a time when the creative industry is undergoing significant shifts, it's more crucial than ever to provide supportive and nurturing spaces for emerging filmmaking talent. Our continued partnership with Somesuch exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering inclusivity and offering tangible opportunities for underserved creatives. Together, the plan is not just to open doors, but to build pathways for what hope will be lasting careers in this space."

Operations director, Kayleigh Leeson, said, “We’re honoured to continue our partnership with Amos and The Kusp team. We’re super proud of what we’ve achieved together so far, but access to the creative industries is not getting easier. It’s harder than it’s ever been to get noticed or get a job in our industry, particularly for those from underrepresented backgrounds, and for people who don’t have pre-existing connections to the people who make hiring decisions. There is so much undiscovered talent out there and nothing is more fulfilling than seeing brilliant filmmakers, photographers and producers finally having their work recognised.”

