Hinge Spotlights Non-Linear Love Stories in ‘It’s Funny We Met’ Sequel

​Hinge has unveiled the second chapter of It’s Funny We Met on Hinge, a campaign celebrating the unexpected connections of real couples who met through the app. As daters navigate expectations around how their love story is supposed to start, the stories challenge the binary of meeting either in person or on a dating app. Instead, they show how the path to a meaningful relationship doesn’t necessarily fit into a single mould.

The latest chapter of It’s Funny We Met on Hinge features candid reflections from seven new couples who met through Hinge and more deeply connected over shared interests and communities. Additionally, the films show couples who matched on Hinge first, lost touch, and revisited their romantic connection after unexpectedly running into each other during their day-to-day life. The campaign illuminates the non-linear ways romantic connection often unfolds, while celebrating each couple’s truly one-of-a-kind love story:

Courtney (she/her) and Brandon (he/him) from San Francisco, CA had mutual friends who tried to set them up in the past, but it wasn't until matching on Hinge — and meeting on a group trip shortly after — that they finally connected.

Raquel (she/her) and Libert (he/him) from New York City briefly met as teenagers while hanging out at an ice cream shop with mutual friends. Years later, they reconnected when Libert commented on one of Raquel’s pictures on Hinge – with a reference to the mutual friend who had introduced them nearly a decade earlier.

Jackson (he/him) and Tyler (he/him) lived in the same neighbourhood in New York City and unknowingly rode the same train to work for two years – but they didn’t meet until Hinge brought them together.

Jasmine (she/her) and Jordan (he/him) from Glasgow, Scotland matched on Hinge yet realized on their fourth date that they recognized each other. Prior to matching on Hinge, they had briefly crossed paths and locked eyes on the train – when Jasmine thought to herself, “This is the type of guy I should be with.”

Alice (she/her) liked Sierra (she/her) on Hinge with no response, and weeks later, she saw her in person at a Pride event in San Francisco, CA — but didn't say anything. To her surprise, they matched on Hinge a few days later and finally went on a date.

Cami (she/her) briefly met Alexander (he/him) while he was working as a bartender at a wine bar in St. Louis, MO and she hoped they’d cross paths again. She embraced her second chance when she came across his Hinge profile and sent him a Rose, which sparked the start of their romance.

Tiffany (she/they) and Dean (he/him) from Bristol, England discovered that they both have a tattoo from the same artist. Early into their relationship, they realized that Tiffany had liked a photo of Dean’s tattoo on social media – three years before they matched on Hinge.

Both chapters of the campaign were developed in collaboration with the creative collective Birthday and directed by India Sleem of Somesuch. The campaign will come to life through ad spots across social media and streaming services in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, beginning August 2025 and running through early 2026.

“Everybody loves a love story. And it’s the real ones, with weird edges, awkward silences and unprompted laughter, that truly connect with people at a higher level. Secret glances, slip-ups and honesty all included — it’s these resulting little moments that make the magic, reflect our humanity back towards us, and lift this ongoing campaign even higher,” said Corinna Falusi, founder and CCO, Birthday.

Building on Hinge’s No Ordinary Love anthology, It’s Funny We Met on Hinge offers an authentic exploration of how relationships unfold today. Hinge’s Designed To Be Deleted platform continues to encourage daters as they pursue their own meaningful relationships by highlighting the great dates and one-of-a-kind love stories of real couples who met through the app.

