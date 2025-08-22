Dishwashing Brand Somat Turns Everyday Stains into Art

Henkel’s leading dishwashing brand Somat has launched a bold new campaign from HeimatTBWA\, celebrating a truth we’re all guilty of: leaving the dishes for later.



After several months of creative development, Somat introduces The Art of Procrastination, a multi-channel campaign highlighting the brand’s ability to achieve a superior clean, even on dishes left with dried-in food for up to 72 hours. The campaign will later be supported with experiential activations, print, and digital media.

At the heart of the campaign lies a powerful insight: when it comes to doing the dishes, most of us procrastinate. Instead of shaming that habit, Somat flips the narrative, showing that even if life gets in the way, its innovative formula guarantees spotless results.

The hero film doesn’t just showcase a product; it elevates procrastination into an art form. By turning everyday dried-in stains into something visually striking, the ambition is to reframe a guilty habit into a cultural statement: with Somat, even life’s delays can end in spotless perfection.

The national campaign marks a new chapter for Somat, blending innovation, creativity, and cultural relevance into one powerful idea.