senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Dishwashing Brand Somat Turns Everyday Stains into Art

22/08/2025
26
Share
HeimatTBWA\ celebrates procrastination and highlights how the dishwasher brand can cut through long left stains

Henkel’s leading dishwashing brand Somat has launched a bold new campaign from HeimatTBWA\, celebrating a truth we’re all guilty of: leaving the dishes for later.

After several months of creative development, Somat introduces The Art of Procrastination, a multi-channel campaign highlighting the brand’s ability to achieve a superior clean, even on dishes left with dried-in food for up to 72 hours. The campaign will later be supported with experiential activations, print, and digital media.

At the heart of the campaign lies a powerful insight: when it comes to doing the dishes, most of us procrastinate. Instead of shaming that habit, Somat flips the narrative, showing that even if life gets in the way, its innovative formula guarantees spotless results.

The hero film doesn’t just showcase a product; it elevates procrastination into an art form. By turning everyday dried-in stains into something visually striking, the ambition is to reframe a guilty habit into a cultural statement: with Somat, even life’s delays can end in spotless perfection.

The national campaign marks a new chapter for Somat, blending innovation, creativity, and cultural relevance into one powerful idea.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from HeimatTBWA\
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from HeimatTBWA\
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1