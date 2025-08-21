senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Hornbach Casts DIY Chaos as a Choral Odyssey

21/08/2025
24
Share
HeimatTBWA film from director Lope Serrano captures a DIY enthusiast's epic odyssey to the finished project

In contrast to the carefree standard promise of the DIY industry, 'Everything always goes smoothly,' HORNBACH responds with unapologetic honesty: 'No project without drama.'

Who doesn’t know those moments of despair on the way to the finished project? From the little leak that almost develops into a catastrophe, to selecting the right product, to the drama of transport, mis-planning, failure, pain, and so on. The protagonist in the new HORNBACH campaign experiences all this, ultimately overcoming every emerging obstacle and ending up proud of the result achieved.

HORNBACH and agency HeimatTBWA could not have staged this idea more fittingly than as an epic theatre piece in film form. A 30-member choir does not necessarily make it easier for the DIY enthusiast on her odyssey. Every sound, every movement finds a suspicious counterpart in the actions and tones of the choir members. Even the occasionally long journey to the HORNBACH store is paralleled in the form of a stormy ocean crossing.

Naturally, on this theatre stage, the time has come for the DIY trades, showcasing every AI’s limitations. Almost the entire stage design is built by hand from start to finish, making it as HORNBACH as HORNBACH can be. From the complete bathroom to the dilapidated water pipe, there’s a lot to discover in the new HORNBACH film. Above all, there’s respect for all those who embark on the journey to their next project, well aware that not everything always goes smoothly.

“The new campaign is an ode to perseverance, continuing in the face of impending setbacks,” says Guido Heffels, who has been responsible for European HORNBACH communication for over 25 years. As always, this theme has obvious relevance beyond the advertising channels. In a society marked by despair, paralysis, and omnipresent fear.

Thomas Schnaitmann, head of international brand at HORNBACH said, “HORNBACH is a courageous brand for all those who approach their projects with optimism and joy.”

“We believe in delivering genuine entertainment. That’s why we’re giving the longer version of the film more visibility in media staging,” adds Valentin Felten, marketing director Germany.

The line between advertising and entertainment has long since blurred at HORNBACH.

The film was directed by Lope Serrano (CANADA), produced by Tempomedia, with music (recorded by a 40-member orchestra in Berlin) and sound design from Supreme, while Katalyst handled post-production.

The theme of drama runs through all media - from the 2:20-minute cinema film and TV spot to social media, a comprehensive poster campaign, and further staging ideas. As always with HORNBACH, there’s much to look forward to.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from HeimatTBWA\
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from HeimatTBWA\
No Project Without Drama
HORNBACH
21/08/2025
Memorial Route
StopAccidentes
12/06/2025
Feel Like a Kid Again
HORNBACH
14/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1