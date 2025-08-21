Hornbach Casts DIY Chaos as a Choral Odyssey

In contrast to the carefree standard promise of the DIY industry, 'Everything always goes smoothly,' HORNBACH responds with unapologetic honesty: 'No project without drama.'



Who doesn’t know those moments of despair on the way to the finished project? From the little leak that almost develops into a catastrophe, to selecting the right product, to the drama of transport, mis-planning, failure, pain, and so on. The protagonist in the new HORNBACH campaign experiences all this, ultimately overcoming every emerging obstacle and ending up proud of the result achieved.



HORNBACH and agency HeimatTBWA could not have staged this idea more fittingly than as an epic theatre piece in film form. A 30-member choir does not necessarily make it easier for the DIY enthusiast on her odyssey. Every sound, every movement finds a suspicious counterpart in the actions and tones of the choir members. Even the occasionally long journey to the HORNBACH store is paralleled in the form of a stormy ocean crossing.



Naturally, on this theatre stage, the time has come for the DIY trades, showcasing every AI’s limitations. Almost the entire stage design is built by hand from start to finish, making it as HORNBACH as HORNBACH can be. From the complete bathroom to the dilapidated water pipe, there’s a lot to discover in the new HORNBACH film. Above all, there’s respect for all those who embark on the journey to their next project, well aware that not everything always goes smoothly.

“The new campaign is an ode to perseverance, continuing in the face of impending setbacks,” says Guido Heffels, who has been responsible for European HORNBACH communication for over 25 years. As always, this theme has obvious relevance beyond the advertising channels. In a society marked by despair, paralysis, and omnipresent fear.

​Thomas Schnaitmann, head of international brand at HORNBACH said, “HORNBACH is a courageous brand for all those who approach their projects with optimism and joy.”



“We believe in delivering genuine entertainment. That’s why we’re giving the longer version of the film more visibility in media staging,” adds Valentin Felten, marketing director Germany.

The line between advertising and entertainment has long since blurred at HORNBACH.



The film was directed by Lope Serrano (CANADA), produced by Tempomedia, with music (recorded by a 40-member orchestra in Berlin) and sound design from Supreme, while Katalyst handled post-production.



The theme of drama runs through all media - from the 2:20-minute cinema film and TV spot to social media, a comprehensive poster campaign, and further staging ideas. As always with HORNBACH, there’s much to look forward to.

