SocialChain Appoints Ryan Harding as Creative Director

Leading creative agency, SocialChain, has appointed Ryan Harding as creative director.

Reporting directly to Mike Scott, executive creative director, Ryan will help lead the creative team at SocialChain, driving the agency’s innovative social-first campaigns and further strengthening its creative capabilities.

With a wealth of experience in the creative industry, Ryan joins SocialChain from THG Studios, where he held the position of associate creative director. During his time at THG, he was responsible for driving large-scale campaigns for major global brands. Notable highlights include leading the creative activation for ASDA’s biggest-ever Christmas campaign and overseeing a comprehensive brand overhaul for a leading sports nutrition brand.

Ryan previously held key roles at Footasylum, where he worked with brands like Nike Jordan, and adidas, as well as being a creative consultant for Nike in the Middle East. During his tenure at LOVE., Ryan earned prestigious industry awards, including a D&AD Wood Pencil in 2016 for his work, and a Pentaward in 2018 for his work with SK-II.

Commenting on his appointment, Ryan Harding, creative director at SocialChain, said, “Joining SocialChain represented an exciting opportunity to step into a leading creative role at one of the most recognisable names in the industry.”

“The move allows me to bring together the experience I’ve built across previous roles and apply it directly to fast-paced agency life. Pitching, building brands, and delivering culture-driven creative for some of the world’s biggest brands.”

“The opportunity now is to build on that foundation, levelling up the creative output even further and pushing into new, standout territory that sets the benchmark for social creativity.”

Mike Scott, executive creative director at SocialChain, added, “We’re so excited to have Ryan join us at SocialChain. With him, he brings a wealth of experience and a creative approach that can really help push us forward. I’m looking forward to seeing how our clients benefit from Ryan and his creative leadership.”

