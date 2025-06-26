Brave Bison Wins Guinness World Records Social Monetisation Brief

​Brave Bison has been appointed by Guinness World Records (GWR) to lead a new strategic partnership focused on driving audience growth and monetisation across YouTube, Snap, and Meta platforms. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process, marking a significant new win for the digital media and technology company.



The partnership will see Brave Bison work closely with the GWR team to scale the brand’s global digital footprint and unlock new commercial opportunities. With over 41 million followers on Facebook, 13 million YouTube subscribers, and 5.5 million followers on Snapchat, Guinness World Records is one of the most recognisable and widely followed media brands in the world.

The partnership will focus on optimising content performance, building monetised audiences, and implementing best-in-class social strategies informed by Brave Bison’s proven platform expertise and data-led approach.

Katie Forde, SVP TV and digital at Guinness World Records, says, “Guinness World Records celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, and the value of high-performing digital content to our broader business cannot be overstated. With stronger than ever interest in record breaking from the public, brands, and businesses, and as we continue to evolve the way we connect with our global audiences, Brave Bison is a partner that brings the expertise, scale, and agility we need to drive the next phase of our digital growth.”

Adam Raw, VP of audience and development at Brave Bison Media Network added, “Guinness World Records is a brand unlike any other. With an unrivalled archive of human achievement and a truly global fanbase, we’re proud to be working alongside the team to elevate its digital strategy and maximise the full potential of its incredible content across social platforms.”