Brave Bison Appoints Isabel Villadolid as Lead Creative Strategist

​Brave Bison has announced the appointment of Isabel Villadolid as lead creative strategist within its Performance division.



Reporting to Matt Garbutt, director of AI and creative, Isabel will take the lead on creative strategy across digital customer journeys and paid social campaigns, bringing deep expertise in translating insight into performance-led ideas.



Isabel joins from TBWA\SMP, where she was strategy director and led creative strategy across key accounts including Nissan Philippines and Japan Tobacco International. Her past work has been recognised internationally, most recently with a Bronze at the Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards 2024 for Colgate Palmolive’s Tender Care 'Mint in Box' campaign.



Her appointment reflects Brave Bison’s investment in scaling its AdStudio performance creative model, fusing creativity with data and AI to drive results across platforms.



Commenting on her appointment Isabel said, “AdStudio stood out to me because of its progressive philosophy on creative work, data and AI. I wanted to be a part of a motivated team committed to constant learning, evolution and growth – and I found that in the AdStudio team.”



Matt Garbutt, director of AI and creative at Brave Bison, added, “As we scale and develop our AdStudio performance creative model, we need top tier talent like Isabel to invest with us in that. From the outset, it was clear that Isabel was on the same page, we felt a strong fit with her on all levels. She brings a wealth of experience, energy and expertise to the party and we’re all very excited for our future together.”



See more from Brave Bison here.