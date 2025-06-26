SoStereo Takes LBB Beach at Cannes Lions

The sun may have set on the French Riviera, but the buzz from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is still echoing in our ears! SoStereo CEO Lindsey Camerota and marketing lead Joel Monge recently returned from an unforgettable week, connecting with industry leaders, attending panels, and most importantly, asking questions along La Croisette.



This year, one topic dominated the conversations: AI. From panels discussing its transformative power to casual chats about its ethical implications, AI was everywhere. And let’s be honest, so was the heat! Lindsey and Joel spent their days navigating La Croisette, balancing insightful sessions at the LBB Beach, the Canva Creative Cabana, and The Female Quotient Lounge with a constant search for air conditioning!



Amidst the whirlwind, we had two burning questions that we posed to everyone we met:



What’s the Sound of Cannes?



This seemingly simple question yielded some truly hilarious and insightful answers! We asked industry luminaries like Sarah Salter (global head of innovation and platforms, Wavemaker), Mo Said (founder and CEO of Mojo Supermarket), Chris Jones (UKI team lead and key account manager, Peach), Yadira Harrison (co-founder, VERB), and Miriam Franklin (EVP, head of integrated production, DNY).



Their responses? They ranged from the inevitable “AI, of course!” to the more candid and relatable “the sound of people at the Gutter Bar!” It was a fantastic way to capture the diverse energy of the festival, from its cutting-edge discussions to its vibrant social scene.

​

Do You Know What a Sonic Logo Is?



Our second pressing question delved into a core area of SoStereo’s expertise: sonic branding. We spoke with a similar array of industry professionals, including Tamon Fujimi (founder, WISTERIASOUND), alongside Sarah Salter, Mo Said, Yadira Harrison, and Miriam Franklin.



The answers, while varied in their phrasing, all pointed to a crucial truth: the increasing importance of a brand having a distinct and memorable sonic identity. From short jingles to intricate audio signatures, a sonic logo is a powerful tool for recognition and emotional connection in today’s multi-sensory world. At SoStereo, we’re passionate about helping brands develop these impactful sonic assets, ensuring their presence is felt, not just seen.

Our time at Cannes was more than just attending panels; it was about connecting with incredible minds, learning what’s truly shaping the future of advertising, and sharing our passion for the power of sound. A huge thank you to everyone who shared their insights and humor with us on La Croisette! Until next year, Cannes!​

