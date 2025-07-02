Your Brand’s Sound Isn’t Just Background Noise. It’s Your Signature

At SoStereo, we’ve spent years helping brands harness the power of music. Now we’re taking it a step further with the launch of Sonic Analysis, an AI-powered service that gives you a clear, data-backed picture of how your brand’s sound is actually performing.

With Sonic Analysis, you’ll get:

A deep analysis of your brand’s music across campaigns and platforms. We look at how your brand is using music today, decoding the emotional signals it sends and how it shapes your audience’s perception.



Your unique StereoIQ Score. Think of it as a benchmark for your sonic identity. Your StereoIQ Score quantifies your brand’s use of music, showing how you stack up against competitors and industry leaders.





Actionable insights to refine your strategy. No more guessing. We give you clear, practical recommendations so your brand can use music more strategically and make sure every campaign truly resonates.





Why does this matter? Sound is often the most underutilised part of a brand’s toolkit. Yet it’s one of the fastest ways to trigger memory and emotion.



Ready to make sure your sound is telling the right story? Reach out to us and explore more at sostereo.com​

