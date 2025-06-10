senckađ
Sostereo Artists Feature in A24’s ‘Friendship’ Starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson

10/06/2025
SoStereo celebrates the successful placement of 11 songs from its artist catalogue in the new A24 film 'Friendship'

Have you had a chance to see A24’s latest film, 'Friendship'? The new movie, written by Andrew DeYoung and starring the hilarious duo Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson, has been captivating audiences in theatres, and the SoStereo team are thrilled to share that SoStereo had a hand in shaping its sound, with 11 incredible songs from the SoStereo catalogue that were licensed for the film, providing the soundtrack for everything from emotional moments to laugh-out-loud scenes.

A huge congratulations to SoStereo's featured artists whose work brought the film’s sonic landscape to life. The placements include:

“Marigolds” by Mirrors on the Moon
“Motorbike Kid” by Speed Limit
“Blood Moon” by Essenger
“My Tears Are Now Yours” by Blue Crystal Star
“Cosmic” by my friends call me MEL
“Losing You” by Luke Rathborne
“Wonders” by COHOST
“Possibility” by Andrew De la Foix and Nya Li
“All 4 You” by Courtland Campbell
“Let The Sun Shine Through” by Penford and Pearson
“Spark”by The Well Pennies

