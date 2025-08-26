Snapchat and Publicis Media Unveil Research on Future of Shopping in Saudi Arabia

Snapchat, in partnership with Publicis Media and NRG, has released new research revealing how the path to purchase is being redefined across four key consumer categories in Saudi Arabia: Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Consumer Electronics, Retail Apparel, and Travel.

The findings highlight a major shift in consumer behaviour, where platforms like Snapchat are powering discovery, inspiration and decision-making - all in one place. Be it ordering meals, buying new outfits, or upgrading tech, consumers in KSA are turning to social platforms where AI, AR and trusted voices take them from interest to action faster than ever before.

Four forces driving today’s purchase journey

The research pin-pointed four connected trends that shape the way people shop:

Social platforms spark discovery: Platforms are becoming the starting point for the shopping journey. 94% of travelers say they first discover new destinations on social, while 93% of QSR customers mentioned seeing food online prompts them to place an order.

Friends and family drive decisions: Amid a world of endless choices, personal connections remain the most powerful influence - over 90% of consumers base their purchasing decisions on input from those they know and trust.

AI and AR reduce friction: Emerging technologies are streamlining every step; from virtual try-ons in fashion to visualising electronics at home. For instance, 87% of apparel shoppers claim AR helps with online decisions and 89% of electronics shoppers say “view in your room” features instill confidence before purchasing.

Creators influence action: Consumers increasingly look to creators for inspiration and trusted recommendations. 91% of electronics shoppers say they trust influencer reviews over traditional sources and 89% of travelers say creators introduce them to new options they wouldn’t have found otherwise.

Snapchat plays a notable role in this evolving landscape, connecting people with things they admire through creative tools and relationships that resonate. Take product discovery via Stories to AR and creator content - Snapchatters can complete purchase journeys without having to leave the app. In Saudi Arabia, 83% of electronics shoppers and 79% of QSR customers say they make purchases through social platforms like Snapchat.

Rasha ElGhoussaini, head of agency at Snap Inc. MENA, stated, "At Snapchat, we’ve always stood by the fact that real connections and innovative technologies drive meaningful engagement. This partnership with Publicis Media and NRG reinforces that very belief, proving how platforms like ours are now central to how people in Saudi Arabia discover, decide and buy every day."

For advertisers, the research offers a clear takeaway - the path to purchase is now social-first, mobile-led and primarily powered by technology and trust. Whether through AR-powered shopping, creator partnership or peer-to-peer sharing, brands have new opportunities to show up where decisions are being made - and to do so with relevance and authenticity.

Joyce Hallak, chief strategy officer, Publicis Media Middle East, said, "As consumer behaviour continues to evolve at the intersection of technology and culture, it’s critical for brands to understand how and where decisions are being made. This research provides the industry with actionable insight into a path to purchase that is more social, more connected, and more immediate than before."

The findings are based on four vertical studies commissioned by Snap Inc. and Publicis Media and conducted by NRG in 2025. Each surveyed 575–625 consumers in Saudi Arabia aged 13–60 who had recently made a purchase in QSR, Travel, Apparel, or Consumer Electronics. Together, the insights offer a clear view of how the path to purchase in the Kingdom is becoming more digital-first, socially driven and shaped by technology and personal influence.

