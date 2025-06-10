Smurfs Embark on Ultimate Adventure with American Tourister Luggage

Get ready for a 'Smurfy summer'! American Tourister, a renowned name in travel gear, together with innovative independent advertising agency Blak Labs launches new Smurfs collection, perfectly timed with the global release of the highly anticipated Smurf Movie on July 18th, 2025.



The live-action animated musical fantasy film follows the courageous Smurfette as she leads a brave mission to the human world to rescue Papa Smurf from the clutches of the mischievous wizards Razamel and Gargamel, discovering the power of friendship and destiny along the way.

To celebrate this exciting cinematic event, American Tourister and Blak Labs have joined forces to create the 'Made for True Blue Friends' campaign, a fun and engaging initiative to introduce the new Smurfs Movie and Kid’s Collection. This campaign perfectly embodies the spirit of friendship and adventure that the Smurfs represent.

​Alicia Lee, business manager, Asia for American Tourister at Samsonite APAC & Middle East, expressed her enthusiasm, "We are delighted to introduce the Smurfs collection, designed to bring the magic of these beloved characters to our customers' travels and everyday adventures. Whether it's a family vacation or heading to school, we believe this collection will spark joy and make every journey more special for fans of all ages."

​Hwee Peng Koh, creative partner of Blak Labs, explained the inspiration behind the campaign, "'Made for True Blue Friends' perfectly captures the essence of the Smurfs - friendship and unwavering loyalty. This collection mirrors the spirit of these iconic characters and their upcoming movie, adding a touch of fun and nostalgia to the journeys of young travellers and students alike. The bright and engaging designs feature the beloved Smurfs that kids know and love."

The American Tourister Smurfs Movie and Kid’s Collection offers a range of high-quality and playfully designed products:



For Travel:



Smurf and Smurfette Spinner 52 (Kid's Collection): A lightweight, easy-to-manoeuvre spinner suitcase perfectly sized for kids.



No Name Smurf and Smurfette Spinner 55 and 67 (Movie Collection): Durable and stylish spinners ideal for longer trips, featuring iconic Smurf characters.



Smurf Travel Pillow (Movie Collection): An adorable and supportive companion for comfortable journeys.



Smurf Mushroom Luggage Tag (Kid's Collection): This whimsical, easy-to-spot luggage tag adds Smurf Village charm.



Baby Poot Luggage Tag (Movie Collection): A delightful and personal accessory to add to any bag.



Beyond Travel:



Smurf and Smurfette Wheeled Backpack (Kid's Collection): A versatile wheeled backpack for school or travel comes with poot keychain that you can attach on the Backpack and Sacoche.

Smurf and Smurfette Backpack with Pencil Case (Kid's Collection): A fun and comfortable backpack ideal for school, day trips or carrying toys complete with a matching pencil case.



No Name Smurf and Smurfette Backpacks (Movie Collection): Perfect for everyday adventures or as carry-ons, bringing Smurf magic wherever you go.



No Name Smurf and Smurfette Sacoche Bag (Movie Collection): A trendy and convenient way to carry essentials while exploring.



The American Tourister Smurfs Movie and Kid’s Collection will be available starting 30th June at Samsonite stores, retail outlets and online.

