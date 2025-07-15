senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

American Tourister Hits It Out of the Park with Cricket-Inspired Alcove Campaign

15/07/2025
8
Share
Blak Labs taps into India’s passion for cricket to launch the Alcove Collection, blending sporty storytelling with functional design—highlighting resilience, performance, and style on and off the pitch

Launching the new Alcove Collection, American Tourister’s cricket-themed campaign has captivated fans across India.

Developed by Blak Labs specifically for the India market, the concept is based on the insight that cricket is more than just a sport, it has become a cultural phenomenon that is part of India’s national identity.

In the ad, a cricketer gets ready for the big game with his trusty Alcove. Even the cricket bat fits easily, thanks to the spacious PlentiVol 20:80 book opening concept.

His performance under pressure parallels the luggage. Prepared for the unexpected, his protective gear resembles the luggage’s protective corner guards. In one scene, he plays and strikes the ball perfectly. The luggage then takes a hit from the ball, but remaining unfazed – Shock Lock Wheels ensuring smooth manoeuvrability.

“When you travel, life sometimes throws you a curveball. Alcove is designed with all you need to stay in the game and achieve peak performance,” said Douglas Goh, head of creative, Asia at Samsonite APAC and Middle East.

“Life is more than a journey, it’s a game. Wherever your adventures take you, Alcove is packed with amazing features that help you score,” added Koh Hwee Peng, creative partner at Blak Labs

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Blak Labs
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Blak Labs
ALCOVE
American Tourister
15/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1