American Tourister Hits It Out of the Park with Cricket-Inspired Alcove Campaign

Launching the new Alcove Collection, American Tourister’s cricket-themed campaign has captivated fans across India.

Developed by Blak Labs specifically for the India market, the concept is based on the insight that cricket is more than just a sport, it has become a cultural phenomenon that is part of India’s national identity.

In the ad, a cricketer gets ready for the big game with his trusty Alcove. Even the cricket bat fits easily, thanks to the spacious PlentiVol 20:80 book opening concept.

His performance under pressure parallels the luggage. Prepared for the unexpected, his protective gear resembles the luggage’s protective corner guards. In one scene, he plays and strikes the ball perfectly. The luggage then takes a hit from the ball, but remaining unfazed – Shock Lock Wheels ensuring smooth manoeuvrability.

“When you travel, life sometimes throws you a curveball. Alcove is designed with all you need to stay in the game and achieve peak performance,” said Douglas Goh, head of creative, Asia at Samsonite APAC and Middle East.

“Life is more than a journey, it’s a game. Wherever your adventures take you, Alcove is packed with amazing features that help you score,” added Koh Hwee Peng, creative partner at Blak Labs

