It might look like something from a Tim Burton doodle, but Labubu – POP MART’s weirdly lovable doll – has done what most brands can’t: win hearts, fuel resale madness and build a loyal global following.



Then came Lafufu. Cheaper. Same wide eyes. Same cheeky grin. It went viral, lit up TikTok, and for a moment, had everyone talking.



And then? Silence.



Lafufu had no story. No purpose beyond ‘close enough’. And once the novelty faded, so did the attention.



It’s easy to dismiss this as just another fleeting toy trend. But we see Lafufu moments everywhere.



When brands scramble to copy competitors without grasping what made them work. When marketers throw budgets at campaigns they haven’t tested or understood. When products launch with nothing but a rushed brief and a prayer.



We call that the blind box approach: you’re not sure what you’re launching, but you’re crossing your fingers someone wants it!



Here’s the thing: blind boxes are great for retail. They make shopping feel like a game. But in business? That kind of gamble can cost you everything.



Imagine introducing a new service without a clear value proposition. Pitching a campaign with no defined audience. Releasing a brand with no purpose beyond simply existing. That’s not bravery, that’s brand suicide.



Labubu didn’t go viral by chance and it didn’t need to copy anyone to do it. It became a brand people loved because it stood for something.



That’s the business lesson.



In a world full of Lafufus, be a Labubu.



