news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Sling TV Amplifies Free Streaming in ‘Sling Lets You Do That’ Campaign

08/07/2025
138
WorkInProgress' campaign highlights Sling Freestream’s free channels, DVR, and rewards program aiming to educate viewers on the benefits of free, ad-supported streaming in a competitive market

Sling TV—a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation—has rolled out a fresh wave of creative for its ongoing Sling Lets You Do That campaign, this time shining the spotlight on something many consumers still don’t know: Sling offers free TV.

Backed by paid media for the first time, the campaign promotes Sling Freestream, the brand’s always-free streaming service. With over 600 free channels (more than any competitor), free DVR, and a first-of-its-kind rewards program that lets viewers earn cash and prizes just for watching, Sling Freestream is flipping the script on how people think about free TV.

In a crowded streaming market, this campaign aims to drive awareness, build consideration, and carve out Sling’s distinct identity among the millions of Americans already tuning into FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) services.

