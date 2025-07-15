senckađ
Boost Mobile's Spots Turn Office Chaos into Comedy Gold

15/07/2025
As part of the WorkInProgress ‘We Built A Network’ campaign, ‘Jingle’ and ‘Almost Dead’ highlight the mobile networks offers with quirky storytelling

Boost Mobile has unveiled two new witty and distinctly Boost spots, 'Jingle' and 'Almost Dead', that highlight the brand’s unbeatable value as part of its ongoing 'We Built A Network' campaign. 

Set inside the world of Boost Mobile HQ, the campaign continues to give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the quirky team working tirelessly to make the Boost Mobile 5G Network the best it can be.

In 'Jingle', the team is excited to announce the best monthly price on the new iPhone 16e. But one overzealous employee takes matters into his own hands to create a... let’s just say strange jingle.

In 'Almost Dead', the focus is on Boost’s industry-leading $25/month Unlimited Plan that locks the price in forever. It’s a great deal that works for everyone, including Jeff, the oldest employee at Boost HQ. The spot plays with the idea of 'forever' in a hilariously unexpected way that underscores just how rare this offer is.


