Domino’s Turns up the Heat in the Fast Food Value Wars

As inflation is back on the rise, value and promotions continue to dominate the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry as chains fight for consumer dollars. In a new campaign, Domino’s has gone head-to-head with fast food to prove the chain’s '$6.99 Mix & Match' deal is the best bang for consumers' bucks when feeding a group.

While Domino’s long-standing $6.99 Mix & Match deal isn’t new, the brand is adopting a fresh messaging strategy highlighting the value of the offer and challenging fast food by showing that, for the price of a single burger, burrito, or sandwich, customers can get a full 8-slice pizza when they get two or more. It’s a surprisingly better deal in both value and quality, enough to feed your whole crew, no matter how you slice it.

Why? As the ongoing QSR value wars continue to intensify and inflation is back on the rise, the definition of ‘value’ is evolving. Price alone won’t cut it. The opportunity now lies in showing value where it matters. Backed by internal research, Domino’s found fast food burger chains are widely seen as the best value – largely due to their $5 price point. Domino’s is here to change that perception, thanks to its $6.99 Mix & Match Deal.

The campaign comes on the heels of Domino’s latest earnings report where the brand announced U.S. same store sales growth of 3.4% in Q2 2025, outpacing competitors.

