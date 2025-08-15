Sky Media Secures Record Premier League Sponsorship Roster

​Sky Media has revealed a standout Premier League partner line-up as it prepares to kick-off the 2025/26 season, welcoming four new brand partners, expanding the deal to a record six sponsors. This milestone marks the single largest Premier League investment in Sky’s history, delivering unprecedented commercial growth and brand impact across broadcast, digital and social channels.

As the long-standing home of The Premier League in the UK, Sky is continuously to evolve its commercial model to reflect how fans engage with the game today. From August 15th, Sky Sports will welcome four new whistle-to-whistle sponsors — Guinness, Coca-Cola, Uber Eats and The British Army — who will not only feature prominently across live Premier League coverage but also lead in innovative branded content activations. They join returning partners bet365, which continues its sponsorship of pre- and post-match coverage, and EA, which expands its multi-year partnership to deliver engaging digital and social content tailored to fans.

​Brett Aumuller, managing director, Sky Media, commented, “This is a landmark moment for Sky Media. With four brand-new brand partners joining our Premier League roster, it marks the largest ever investment into our award-winning coverage spanning TV, digital and social. Sky Media really is the Home of Sport for advertisers and with our biggest ever year of football ahead, we’re looking forward to helping our partners connect with fans up and down the country on its biggest stage.”

This season’s expanded offering includes sponsorship of featured social clips across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - and for the first time, a dedicated branded content pot, giving sponsors the opportunity to co-create bespoke content with Sky Sports talent and amplify their presence beyond live match moments. With at least 215 matches per season, a record number to be shown on Sky Sports, each brand will enjoy equal visibility across Sky Sports’ platforms, including broadcast, VoD, social and digital platforms, ensuring comprehensive reach and resonance with football fans.

Deb Caldow, category marketing director, Guinness GB, shares, "We are thrilled to partner with Sky Sports for the upcoming season. At Guinness, we know that sport experiences are best shared with others; and it’s our mission to elevate these shared moments for football fans across the year – be that at the pub or at home. For decades, Sky Sports have enabled football followers to witness their team’s most memorable moments – and we believe that this new partnership will enable us to bring more fans together to enjoy and celebrate the sport they love.”

​Javier Meza, president of EMEA Marketing at Coca-Cola, "The ritual of watching a match together - whether in a stadium, at a pub, or at home - is a kind of magic that unites millions, and at Coca-Cola, we've always been about sharing moments of joy. We are incredibly proud to partner with Sky Sports, the home of the Premier League, to be a part of the story for the 2025/26 season and beyond".

​Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said, “This is about more than logo placement. It’s about joining the rhythm of British life. Football is a shared national passion, and food is how we celebrate, commiserate and connect. Whether it’s a full-on feast with friends or a quiet takeaway for one, Uber Eats will be there – from the pre-match nerves to the final whistle.”

Major General Joe Fossey - director of Army recruiting stated, “The British Army is proud to sponsor Sky Sports’ coverage of the 2025/26 Premier League. Many of our core values such as discipline, loyalty, courage and respect are shown every week in the Premier League. The sponsorship offers a powerful platform to highlight the exciting opportunities that we offer, while celebrating the spirit of belonging that football, its supporters and the Army all share.”

The new sponsorship structure is designed to help partners deliver on varied campaign objectives, from brand awareness to digital storytelling. With the Premier League continuing to draw vast audiences across all demographics, this is a unique opportunity for our partners to embed themselves in the rhythm and passion of the season.

Over 80% of live broadcast Premier League matches will be on Sky Sports, and customers can expect at least four live games every week. There will be at least 215 games each season with Sky Sports having all first pick matches. The 2025/26 Premier League season runs from 15 August 2025 to 31 May 2026.

This season’s partnerships were brokered and planned in collaboration with leading media agencies. PHD Media Group – UberEats and Guinness, Essence Mediacom – Coca-Cola, Mindshare – EA Sports, and MGOMD – The British Army each played a key role in bringing these landmark Premier League sponsorships to life across Sky’s multi-platform coverage.

