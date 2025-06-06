Sky Creative Launches Immersive Sky Glass Spot with Andrew Garfield

​Sky has worked with leading director, Vedran Rupic, to bring its latest Sky Glass TV to life, quite literally.

The ad, produced by Sky’s in-house agency, Sky Creative, promotes the product’s features, with its 4K HDR screen, that projects a crystal-clear image from every angle, and its built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The ad opens with Spiderman actor, Andrew Garfield watching a frog on the TV. The theme of the campaign is 'immersion', so within seconds the frog has leapt into his living room, that subsequently transforms into a wild jungle.

“Everything looks so real, you can almost touch it,” Andrew noted.

Creative director at Sky Creative, Aaron Willmer said, “We threw everything at Andrew in this one – wind, leaves, rain, you name it.

We brought the jungle to his home with some lovely in-camera fun and a fair bit of CGI. Leaves in the face were sanctioned, but we weren’t allowed to stick him next to an actual jaguar!

This is a serious TV, but it’s a fun and playful ad that embodies our Sky purpose, to bring our customers the joy of a better experience.”

The latest advert is a continuation of the 2024 'That Sky Feeling' campaign. Not only is Andrew Garfield once again the protagonist, but it marks a shift for Sky, with humour being used to promote the product.

Marketing director, Rose Holden said, “Our brand-new Sky Glass TV offers customers the ultimate entertainment experience. With an even brighter screen and deeper, richer sound, it’s designed to totally immerse you in what you’re watching – and that’s truly brought to life in this entertaining spot.

This is the next chapter of our That Sky Feeling platform, which focuses on the emotional benefit of our market-leading products. It’s proven hugely successful, more than doubling Sky TV’s return on media investment, and there’s even more to come later this year.”

