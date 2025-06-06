senckađ
Sky Creative Launches Immersive Sky Glass Spot with Andrew Garfield

06/06/2025
Directed by Vedran Rupic, the new ad highlights the immersive features of Sky Glass through playful storytelling and visual effects, marking a new chapter in the 'That Sky Feeling' campaign

Sky has worked with leading director, Vedran Rupic, to bring its latest Sky Glass TV to life, quite literally.

The ad, produced by Sky’s in-house agency, Sky Creative, promotes the product’s features, with its 4K HDR screen, that projects a crystal-clear image from every angle, and its built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The ad opens with Spiderman actor, Andrew Garfield watching a frog on the TV. The theme of the campaign is 'immersion', so within seconds the frog has leapt into his living room, that subsequently transforms into a wild jungle.

“Everything looks so real, you can almost touch it,” Andrew noted.

Creative director at Sky Creative, Aaron Willmer said, “We threw everything at Andrew in this one – wind, leaves, rain, you name it.

We brought the jungle to his home with some lovely in-camera fun and a fair bit of CGI. Leaves in the face were sanctioned, but we weren’t allowed to stick him next to an actual jaguar!

This is a serious TV, but it’s a fun and playful ad that embodies our Sky purpose, to bring our customers the joy of a better experience.”

The latest advert is a continuation of the 2024 'That Sky Feeling' campaign. Not only is Andrew Garfield once again the protagonist, but it marks a shift for Sky, with humour being used to promote the product.

Marketing director, Rose Holden said, “Our brand-new Sky Glass TV offers customers the ultimate entertainment experience. With an even brighter screen and deeper, richer sound, it’s designed to totally immerse you in what you’re watching – and that’s truly brought to life in this entertaining spot.

This is the next chapter of our That Sky Feeling platform, which focuses on the emotional benefit of our market-leading products. It’s proven hugely successful, more than doubling Sky TV’s return on media investment, and there’s even more to come later this year.”

