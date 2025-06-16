Sipsmith Brings Wimbledon Spirit to Everyday Life

Sipsmith, the Official Gin Sponsor of Wimbledon, is celebrating its continued partnership with a new multichannel campaign. Developed in collaboration with creative agency Atomic London, the work brings the tournament’s unmistakable rituals to everyday life in typically unconventional Sipsmith style.

The campaign embraces the idea that Wimbledon is more than a postcode, it’s a national mood. It marks an opportunity to raise broader awareness of the brand’s official sponsorship and invite more people to enjoy the Wimbledon experience, wherever they are.

The campaign raises awareness of the Wimbledon partnership by building relevance with our target audience, gin drinkers aged 35 and over. The work is underpinned by the line: “Looking for a smooth serve every time?” - a nod to both the superior taste of the gin and the skill of tennis itself, utilising the partnership to draw clear and compelling parallels between the brand and the tournament. Both are carefully crafted, and both deliver an elevated experience.

Built on the belief that taking extra care heightens enjoyment, the creative reimagines iconic tennis moments with a Sipsmith twist. A G&T is served back and forth in a rally. An umpire sips from her serve before calmly calling “Quiet, please” on a rooftop bar. A crowd of friends cheers on what appears to be Centre Court, only for the scene to drop and reveal a laid-back park picnic. The familiar rituals of Wimbledon are recast in everyday settings, to show how the spirit of the tournament can be enjoyed anywhere.

The campaign was brought to life with a cinematic, contemporary edge by photographer and director Julia Fullerton-Batten. Her distinctive style was fundamental in capturing the tone of the campaign – effortless, slick, cool and unequivocally British, with a gentle, unorthodox humour running through each scene.

Shot using virtual production at Silverscape Studios in Manchester, the team was able to replicate time-of-day lighting and weather conditions while cutting carbon emissions by 70% compared to a traditional shoot. Sipsmith’s sustainable commitment was at the heart of this decision, with a continued effort to operate in a way that reduces impact on people and the planet, having achieved B-Corp status.

The campaign is running across print, social, digital and point-of-sale channels, with key executions including a series of 15-second films. Media planning and buying is by Media Bounty. This is supported by airport and trade activations via Avolta.

Amy Cockram, senior brand manager at Sipsmith, said, “Summer is a key moment for the gin category – people are out socialising more, and looking to elevate their drinking occasions throughout. We need to be front of mind, and Wimbledon gives us a standout way to do that. As the only gin brand with an official partnership, we’re in a unique position to tap into one of the biggest cultural moments of the season. This campaign is about bringing that to life with charm and wit.”

Louise Rudaizky, managing director at Atomic London, added, “With this campaign, we wanted Sipsmith to show up in a way that feels naturally part of British summer culture – a bit witty, a bit stylish, and unmistakably Wimbledon. It’s not just about being at the tournament, but capturing the mood that comes with it, wherever you are. We’ve taken those familiar tennis moments and given them a Sipsmith twist, creating something fun, crafted and full of character, just like the gin.”

