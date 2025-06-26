Simply Social Names Alex Attfield Managing Director

Independent social agency Simply Social has appointed Alex Attfield as UK managing director, reinforcing its senior leadership team as it continues to scale in the UK market.



Alex brings over 16 years of experience building social and content teams for brands across Europe. With a unique blend of in-house and agency leadership roles he has helped brands like Mars, Nissan and Visa harness the power of social to drive brand growth. He previously held senior in-house roles at Sky before moving to The & Partnership to help grow their European content offering. Most recently he has been building a full service capability at Social Element for their roster of UK and European clients



Based in London, Alex will oversee the growth and delivery of Simply Social’s UK business including Simply Studio's content offering. He will be growing the local team and working closely with clients including Tesco, Just Eat, M&S, and Peroni.



Alex joins at the beginning of August and his appointment comes as Simply Social continues to invest in talent and infrastructure to meet growing demand across both markets.



Founded by Peter Shannon in Dublin in 2017, Simply Social has become one of Ireland’s fastest growing independent agencies, known for its agile, content led model that combines strategy, creative, paid media, and in house production. The agency entered the UK market in 2024 and is now firmly established, with strong client demand and a fast scaling operation.



Peter Shannon, CEO of Simply Social, commented, "Alex brings a rare mix of brand side and agency experience, with a deep understanding of what clients need from a modern social partner. He’s strategic, creative, and commercially sharp exactly what we need as we build our next phase in the UK."

