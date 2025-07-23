Getting To Know… Simply Social

Simply Social is a social-first content and performance agency with offices in Dublin and London. Specialising in high volume content production, agile creative, and paid social that delivers results, their in-house production studio, Simply Studios, means they can move fast and turn assets around in hours, not weeks. Their strategic and paid teams ensure every piece of content drives impact.

They work with some of the biggest names across retail, FMCG, and lifestyle, including Tesco, Peroni, Currys, Just Eat, and M&S. With a team of 35 and growing, they’re built to be nimble, modular, and modern, offering clients everything from day-to-day social management to multi market campaigns, trend-driven content, and full funnel performance strategies.

Simply Social helps brands meet their audience where they are, by creating content that cuts through and converts.

Managing director and founder Peter Shannon speaks to LBB about starting the agency straight out of college, after spotting a gap in the market – that traditional agencies were offering social media as a bolt on – and fuelled by the belief that social needed to be treated differently. He built Simply Social as a nimble, content-led agency, focused on speed, performance, and platform fluency.





LBB> Tell us a bit about Simply Social – when did you form and why?

Peter> Simply Social was founded in 2018, born out of a realisation that social media marketing wasn’t always truly social-first. At the time, many agencies were repurposing traditional marketing for social platforms. I saw an opportunity to create something different – a content engine purpose-built for the pace, formats, and culture of social media.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Peter> The idea was simple: to make social simple. We wanted to strip away the fluff, jargon, and complexity, and focus on what really matters, creating meaningful connections through content that performs. Making social simple.





LBB> Tell us about three campaigns that epitomise what you do as a company.

Peter> Tesco Ireland – We deliver high-performing, retail-led content with ultra-fast turnarounds, driving both engagement and commercial impact.

Just Eat – A full funnel social campaign blending lo-fi content with high-production assets across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

Promise Gluten Free – A global roll-out spanning the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland. We handled everything from strategy and creative to localisation, language, and influencer partnerships.





LBB> Tell us something fun about your company.

Peter> Our Dublin HQ is based in a converted old priory. Some say it’s haunted, but we say it adds character.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions about your industry?

Peter> Social-first isn't a service – it's a mindset. Too many brands still treat social as an afterthought or as a media-only play, when in reality it’s the front line for consumer attention. Good creative is your media spend’s best friend, and brands need to invest accordingly.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Peter> The team. We’ve built a culture that attracts exceptional people who care deeply about doing great work. It’s the strongest, most talented crew we’ve ever had and the results speak for themselves.





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers should keep an eye on?

Peter> We’re incredibly excited about our upcoming work with Currys, who we’re working with to push creative and performance in exciting new ways. Separately, we are thrilled to welcome Alex Attfield to our London office as our new managing director. He will start in the next few weeks and oversee the growth and delivery of Simply Social’s UK business. Watch this space.





LBB> Where can we check out Simply Social online?

Peter> Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and our Website​

