Simply Social Named Social Partner for Tesco

Simply Social has been appointed as the official content creation agency on retainer for Tesco, Ireland’s leading supermarket. Since joining forces in April, Simply Social has been tasked with developing and delivering content to support the Tesco brand on social, from high-end food productions to Lo-Fi content trend-based content.



Already, Simply Social has helped launch SERVED in Tesco stores which included having Ellie Goulding in Tesco’s custom-built kitchen in Simply Social’s studio space.

Simply Social have also produced beautiful and engaging recipe content for Tesco’s ‘52 Weeks of Little Helps’ campaign, providing customers with a delicious new high-quality, easy to follow recipe each week.





The long-term partnership sees Simply Social supporting Tesco’s content needs through its in-house production arm, Simply Studios, delivering elevated, high-fidelity brand assets on a monthly basis. At the same time, Simply Social produces reactive, culturally tuned lo-fi content designed to meet the fast-paced demands of a brand the size of Tesco.

Since onboarding in April, Simply Social’s work has already made a measurable impact, contributing to significant uplifts in both Tesco’s social metrics, as well as delivering strong in-store performance. From eye-catching product showcases to trend-led social storytelling, Simply Social is helping Tesco translate cultural relevance into commercial results. Linking in-store promotions and product highlights with algorithm-friendly content has been a game changer for Tesco.



Speaking about the recent partnership, Rebecca Stenson, head of trade marketing at Tesco notes, "Working with Simply Social has enabled us to bring helpful, inspiring, and relevant content to our social channels in a way that truly connects with people – whether it’s quick dinner inspiration or spotlighting the latest in-store favourites. It’s about being part of our customers’ everyday lives in a meaningful way. We're really excited to keep building momentum and engaging with our customers through beautiful food content."



Delivering high-quality crafted brand content and culture-first content, Simply Social is uniquely positioned to help Tesco navigate today’s demanding content needs. This appointment further cements the agency’s reputation as a leading force in modern content creation, with offices in London and Dublin - Simply Social are trusted by major brands to drive both engagement, viewability and commercial performance.



Peter Shannon, managing director and founder of Simply Social says, "Tesco is a brand that’s woven into the fabric of everyday life, and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting them in this new chapter. Our mission is to bring brands closer to culture and customers through content that performs. The results so far speak for themselves, and we’re just getting started."

