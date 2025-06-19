Shiny Lands in Ireland and Joins Forces with PowerHouse for Irish Showcase

Photo credit: Jasmine Hughes

​Shiny made its Irish debut last week, joining forces with PowerHouse to showcase a fresh wave of emerging directing talent in the heart of Dublin’s creative scene.

Held at Bond Street Studios, the Irish Showcase delivered a breathtaking selection of bold, short-form work from new and underrepresented directors across Ireland. The lineup featured spec commercials, music videos, short documentaries, and branded content, reflecting Shiny’s focus on innovation, storytelling, craft, and engagement, with over 70% of the lineup spotlighting talent from underrepresented demographics.

The studio was filled with agency creatives, producers, production companies, fellow filmmakers and people from the wider creative industries. For many, it was a rare opportunity to experience high-calibre work from local directors.

Every director shown will have their work added to the Shiny List which is a go-to resource for brands and agencies seeking fresh directing talent. PowerHouse’s MD Kymann Power, Bloom Art Director Wilke-Mari Hamman, Bolt! Studios’ head and creative lead Matthieu Chardon and Shiny’s project manager Ronita Awoonor-Gordon came together to judge the exciting work and share valuable feedback for each piece.

Winners

1. ‘Mi Wadi Madness’

A spec commercial directed by Eoghan Hand asking the question “What would you do to get your hands on a mi wadi mini?”

2. ‘Tonnta - Amble’

Directed by Donnagh Fitzpatrick, TONNTA captures the bittersweet story of a father who sees his daughter only part of the time, reconnecting with her on a weekend getaway that echoes the simple beach trips of his childhood.

3. 'Chalk - Afraid’

Directed by Colin Peppard & Benedict Goddard. This music video depicts a prisoner on death row. An olive. A young prison guard. An old prison guard. And a priest.

The night was commended for the exceptional level of talent presented on the night and for being a fantastic opportunity for Irish talent. Director Adam Rael noted that the night was “essential to the upcoming Irish creative scene, a space for directors to share work with peers, while also opening doors to a sustainable career in commercial work.” This exceptional talent was evident in two more videos being highlighted as honourable mentions which were:

1. ‘Manchester City FC - Dickov's Dream’​

Directed by John Reavy, 25 years on from his famous goal - Paul Dickov has a nightmare about a world where he misses.

2. ‘Whack - If buying a coffee was like buying a house’​

Directed by Adam Rael, this is a satirical commercial using an overpriced coffee shop as a stand-in for the madness of the current housing market.

Matthieu Chardon (Bolt! Studios’ head and creative lead) noted that, “Seeing that spark in the eyes of emerging directors makes it all worthwhile.”

Shiny continues to be an invaluable resource for upcoming directors wanting to break into the advertising world. It provides a platform for their work to be seen and gives them confidence to keep pushing in a difficult and competitive industry. Director John Reavy mentioned that he feels, “Like Shiny have been proud to push me and would love other directors to have the same feeling and backing.”

See the full Showcase shortlist, more from the night and Shiny's future events here.

