Shiny Awards Returns to London to Champion Bold Directing Talent

19/08/2025
Discover the best new and diverse directors at the Shiny Awards, hosted by Mother London

Photo Credit: Donna Bertram

Shiny is continuing to build its reputation as a home and champion for the exciting new and diverse director talents looking for their way into the heart of commercial production.

In London again for the latest edition of their now quarterly Shiny Awards, Mother London play host, on Tuesday 16th September.

The event promises to keep Shiny’s values at its core: at least 70% of screened work will be made by directors from under-represented demographics. Attendees can also expect an entertaining mix of instagram & TikTok-friendly work, cutting edge fashion and beauty, unusual stories, music videos and who knows what else. Winners, announced on the night, get world-class mentoring, representation and an array of professional services from Shiny’s sponsors.

The Shiny Awards are more than a screening. By attracting top class creatives and producers across production and post companies, agencies and brands, they offer new directors unrivalled networking and industry connection.

Event details:

  • Date: Tuesday 16th September 2025
  • Location: Mother London, Shoreditch

Find tickets and information here.

