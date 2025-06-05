Serviceplan Group Secures Top Industry Honors Across D&AD, One Show, Clios and More

​Serviceplan Group is marking a creative high point in 2025. Following its recognition as Independent Network of the Year on the Ad Age A-List, the Group has earned major wins across the industry’s most prestigious global award shows - including D&AD, the Webby, The One Show, the Clio Awards, the ADC Annual Awards, the ADC Germany, and the ANDY Awards.



Whether it’s reinventing everyday packaging or transforming tech into a tool for awareness, the Group’s agencies delivered culturally resonant, high-impact work that captured the attention of juries across disciplines and continents.



“We’ve always believed in creativity that connects - across borders, platforms, and cultures,” said Alex Schill, global CCO of Serviceplan Group. “This year, that belief was met with incredible recognition. And more importantly, it was fuelled by brave clients and outstanding collaboration across our Houses of Communication.”



Creative Highlights from 2025



D&AD Awards:



Independent Network of the Year



12 Pencils, including: three Yellow Pencils for PENNY 'Price Packs'



Awards across Packaging Design, Media, Brand Strategy, Health & Wellbeing, and Spatial Experience







The One Show



Best of Print & Promotional for PENNY 'Price Packs'



Fusion Pencil for 'Rainbow Wool'



Three Gold, eight Silver, five Bronze, 34 Merits







Clio Awards



Independent Agency of the Year



Two Grand Clios for PENNY 'Price Packs' and 'Rainbow Wool'



12 Gold, seven Silver, 11 Bronze







The ANDY Awards



Two ANDY Awards for PENNY 'Price Packs'







Webby Awards

Agency of the Year



15 wins, four nominees and three honourees







ADC Annual Awards



L&C NYC named Boutique Agency of the Year



Best of Discipline for PENNY 'Price Packs'



Six Gold, seven Silver, nine Bronze







ADC Germany



#1 agency of the year



One Grand Prix for PENNY 'Price Packs'



44 Nails in total: six Gold, 11 Silver, 26 Bronze







Problem-Solving Creativity



The work honoured in 2025 reflects Serviceplan Group’s ongoing mission to use creativity as a tool to address real-world challenges and drive cultural and social impact. Campaigns like Price Packs for PENNY, Animal Alerts for PetPace, and Rainbow Wool for Schäferei Stücke showcased both craft and conscience - proving that creativity isn’t just about communication, but about making a difference.



“What stands out this year isn’t just the number of awards - it’s the diversity of work and disciplines,” said Alex Schill. “From the time-relevant repackaging design to life-saving applications of data, our teams embraced ideas that truly matter.”

