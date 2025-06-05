senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Serviceplan Group Secures Top Industry Honors Across D&AD, One Show, Clios and More

05/06/2025
53
Share
Agency celebrates success following its Independent Network of the Year recognition on the Ad Age A-List

Serviceplan Group is marking a creative high point in 2025. Following its recognition as Independent Network of the Year on the Ad Age A-List, the Group has earned major wins across the industry’s most prestigious global award shows - including D&AD, the Webby, The One Show, the Clio Awards, the ADC Annual Awards, the ADC Germany, and the ANDY Awards.

Whether it’s reinventing everyday packaging or transforming tech into a tool for awareness, the Group’s agencies delivered culturally resonant, high-impact work that captured the attention of juries across disciplines and continents.

“We’ve always believed in creativity that connects - across borders, platforms, and cultures,” said Alex Schill, global CCO of Serviceplan Group. “This year, that belief was met with incredible recognition. And more importantly, it was fuelled by brave clients and outstanding collaboration across our Houses of Communication.”

Creative Highlights from 2025

D&AD Awards:

  • Independent Network of the Year
  • 12 Pencils, including: three Yellow Pencils for PENNY 'Price Packs'
  • Awards across Packaging Design, Media, Brand Strategy, Health & Wellbeing, and Spatial Experience


The One Show

  • Best of Print & Promotional for PENNY 'Price Packs'
  • Fusion Pencil for 'Rainbow Wool'
  • Three Gold, eight Silver, five Bronze, 34 Merits


Clio Awards

  • Independent Agency of the Year
  • Two Grand Clios for PENNY 'Price Packs' and 'Rainbow Wool'
  • 12 Gold, seven Silver, 11 Bronze


The ANDY Awards

Two ANDY Awards for PENNY 'Price Packs'


Webby Awards

  • Agency of the Year
  • 15 wins, four nominees and three honourees


ADC Annual Awards

  • L&C NYC named Boutique Agency of the Year
  • Best of Discipline for PENNY 'Price Packs'
  • Six Gold, seven Silver, nine Bronze


ADC Germany

  • #1 agency of the year
  • One Grand Prix for PENNY 'Price Packs'
  • 44 Nails in total: six Gold, 11 Silver, 26 Bronze


Problem-Solving Creativity

The work honoured in 2025 reflects Serviceplan Group’s ongoing mission to use creativity as a tool to address real-world challenges and drive cultural and social impact. Campaigns like Price Packs for PENNY, Animal Alerts for PetPace, and Rainbow Wool for Schäferei Stücke showcased both craft and conscience - proving that creativity isn’t just about communication, but about making a difference.

“What stands out this year isn’t just the number of awards - it’s the diversity of work and disciplines,” said Alex Schill. “From the time-relevant repackaging design to life-saving applications of data, our teams embraced ideas that truly matter.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
Price Packs
PENNY
11/06/2025
Big Fish
O2
26/05/2025
Screen2Save
Mediaplus | Free2Move
19/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1