Serviceplan Group Secures Top Industry Honors Across D&AD, One Show, Clios and More

Serviceplan Group is marking a creative high point in 2025. Following its recognition as Independent Network of the Year on the Ad Age A-List, the Group has earned major wins across the industry’s most prestigious global award shows - including D&AD, the Webby, The One Show, the Clio Awards, the ADC Annual Awards, the ADC Germany, and the ANDY Awards.
Whether it’s reinventing everyday packaging or transforming tech into a tool for awareness, the Group’s agencies delivered culturally resonant, high-impact work that captured the attention of juries across disciplines and continents.
“We’ve always believed in creativity that connects - across borders, platforms, and cultures,” said Alex Schill, global CCO of Serviceplan Group. “This year, that belief was met with incredible recognition. And more importantly, it was fuelled by brave clients and outstanding collaboration across our Houses of Communication.”
Creative Highlights from 2025
Two ANDY Awards for PENNY 'Price Packs'
ADC Germany
The work honoured in 2025 reflects Serviceplan Group’s ongoing mission to use creativity as a tool to address real-world challenges and drive cultural and social impact. Campaigns like Price Packs for PENNY, Animal Alerts for PetPace, and Rainbow Wool for Schäferei Stücke showcased both craft and conscience - proving that creativity isn’t just about communication, but about making a difference.
“What stands out this year isn’t just the number of awards - it’s the diversity of work and disciplines,” said Alex Schill. “From the time-relevant repackaging design to life-saving applications of data, our teams embraced ideas that truly matter.”