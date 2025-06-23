Serviceplan Group Named Independent Network and Independent Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

​Serviceplan Group has been named Independent Network of the Year at the 72nd Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking home a record-breaking 19 Lions, up from 14 in 2024. Serviceplan Munich was awarded Independent Agency of the Year. This year’s wins underscore the Group’s strength in interdisciplinary and international collaboration, with award-winning work coming from Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The standout campaign 'Price Packs' for PENNY earned a Grand Prix in Print & Publishing, along with 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze Lions across multiple categories including Outdoor, Direct, Design, Brand Experience & Activation, and Creative Commerce. Created in response to rising inflation and the everyday challenges faced by consumers, 'Price Packs' tapped into a deeply relevant cultural moment — turning essential groceries into powerful media spaces.

Also taking centre stage was 'Breastmilk Money' for Herconomy, awarded 3 Silvers across Health & Wellness, Creative Data, and Direct. Created by Serviceplan Innovation and Mediaplus in collaboration with Plan.Net Munich and Serviceplan Make, a first-of-its-kind financial product designed to turn breastfeeding into savings — by earning interest on money not spent on formula.

Other highlights include:

'Tiffany Blue Conservation' for Tiffany: 2 Silver Lions in Design and Luxury for a sustainability-focused initiative, led by L&C New York.

'Animal Alerts' for PetPace: 2 Silver Lions in Creative B2B and Sustainable Development Goals, recognising its unique blend of social responsibility and pet-tech, created by L&C New York, Serviceplan Innovation, Creative Board, and Mediaplus.

'855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS)' for Anzen Health: 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Lion in Brand Experience and Industry Craft. A cross-continental effort by Serviceplan Innovation, Mediaplus Germany and Mediaplus North America.

Commenting on the recognition, Alex Schill, global CCO of Serviceplan Group, said, “Nineteen Lions. Independent Network and Independent Agency of the Year. A record-breaking, historic moment for our Group. What moves me most is where the work came from: across continents, cultures, and teams that brought their full perspective to the table.

The work reflects a creative reality we believe in — rooted in local relevance, elevated through global collaboration. When teams from Lima to Lagos, Hamburg to San Francisco unite around shared curiosity, the ideas cut through — and make a difference.

These trophies are a recognition of what happens when creativity is truly borderless — what we call ÜberCreativity. And that, more than any number, is what makes me proud, and deeply thankful to everyone who made it possible.”

The Group’s presence at Cannes Lions 2025 was marked not just by wins, but by talent building. At the SPARK Academy, 22 emerging creatives from five countries came together at the House of Communication Cannes to exchange ideas, build connections, and shape the future of the industry.

With these results, Serviceplan Group continues to redefine what independent means in today’s creative economy: connected, ambitious, borderless — and proudly ÜberCreative.

