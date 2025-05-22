Sendero Provisions Co. Names Bakery as Creative and Cultural Agency of Record

Sendero Provisions Co., the Western-influenced lifestyle apparel brand, has named Bakery as its creative and cultural agency of record (AOR) following a competitive pitch. In addition to leading creative efforts, Sendero will tap into Bakery’s growing ecosystem of resources, including KEN, its sister media agency and Supernatural, the newly launched retail and digital content studio. These unique capabilities, particularly for an independent agency, combined with Bakery’s bold thinking and strategic depth, were key factors in the brand’s decision. Sendero is eager to streamline everything from media strategy to content production within a single, integrated partnership.

Already a national presence with coast-to-coast customers, retail partnerships, and growing industry buzz, Sendero is poised to accelerate its momentum. The rise of Western lifestyle in pop culture and a growing consumer shift toward quality, long-lasting goods over fast fashion has positioned Sendero to become the go-to brand for modern-day leisure cowboys. Through its partnership with Bakery, the brand aims to take the next step—elevating to household name status with the help of raw, breakthrough creative campaigns, brand collaborations, experiential activations, and targeted media strategies. Bakery will also help grow Sendero’s emerging women’s line of apparel, expanding the brand’s reach and relevance across new audiences.

“We considered independent partners in and out of Texas, but it was Bakery’s hold over our home market and their expertise in national-scale influence that stood out above the rest,” said Hunter Harlow, CEO and creative director of Sendero Provisions Co. “Their team gets who we are and where we’re headed. We’re confident they’ll help us grow bigger and bolder, while staying true to our roots.”

“Sendero is founded on the real free-roaming lifestyle ideals of Texans, not cookie-cutter Hollywood cowboy trends,” added Micky Ogando, founder and chief creative officer of Bakery. “Our job is simple: make that realness show loudly and with consistency. We’re excited to get to work influencing how the story gets told—from product to retail and beyond.”

