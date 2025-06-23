LALA Pours on the Personality in Bold Campaign from Bakery

There’s no right way to enjoy LALA—and that’s exactly the point. While many dairy campaigns lean into themes of health or nostalgia, LALA’s latest campaign, developed in partnership with Austin-based creative agency Bakery, takes a different approach. It celebrates cultural flavour, individuality, and joy, reimagining everyday dairy as a bold expression of personality. At the centre of the campaign is a :30 hero spot titled 'LALA How You Wanna,' supported by two :15s. Set to an infectious original track, the music-driven, choreographed film showcases a lively cast of characters enjoying LALA products in playful and expressive ways. A woman pours crema on tacos with flair, a man dunks a churro into a LALA yogurt drink with gusto, and a family turns passing queso into a slow-motion celebration. Bright colours, bold movement, and dynamic casting bring the scenes to life with energy and personality.

The campaign is currently rolling out in major U.S. markets via social, digital, and CTV, marking the first major initiative since Bakery was named LALA’s Creative Agency of Record. It follows the agency’s recent work for LALA’s sister brand, Promised Land Dairy, which included a whimsical collaboration with PEEPS for Sweet Marshmallow Milk and the launch of its 'Fancy?' campaign.

“We wanted the aesthetic to feel colourful and unmistakably Mexican, but also fresh and current,” said Rodrigo Rothschild, creative director at Bakery. “LALA has deep roots in Mexico, and there’s a real cultural pride that comes with that. We tried to channel that through every detail—from the casting to the choreography to the music, which was inspired by artists like Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso. The result is fun, a little weird, and hopefully something people won’t forget.”

“LALA® brings flavour to the everyday,” added Heather Foitek, VP of sales and marketing at LALA U.S. “This campaign doesn’t just showcase our dairy products—it delivers them with a light hearted, clever energy that feels distinctly LALA. It’s fun, fresh, and full of personality.”

