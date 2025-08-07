Seed Appoints Alice Westwood as Creative Director

Seed, the dedicated student and gen z marketing agency for clients including Levi’s, Lululemon and Spotify, has appointed Alice Westwood as creative director.



Joining from 1st August 2025, Alice has been hired to lead the agency’s creative excellence and cultural impact, while further enhancing its mission of delivering experiences that turn curiosity into conversion.

Leading creative direction across the agency’s flagship accounts (including Revolut, lululemon and Adobe), Alice will also be responsible for furthering Seed’s continued evolution as a leading voice in brand experience, youth culture and experiential-driven ROI. She is the latest addition to Seed’s all-female senior leadership line-up which includes Jen Anderson (managing director), Joanna Allcock (brand and client development lead), Chloe Mayhew (head of production), Sarah Porter (client services director) and Louise Millar (strategy director).

Hailing from her most recent role as creative director at 160over90, Alice previously spent two years at XYZ. During her career, she has worked on many notable award-winning campaigns including Nike Pegasus 41 Greece Relay, NHS Blood & Transplant Missing Type and Gucci Circolo House. Recognised as an adland ‘One to Watch’ in 2022, Alice has since judged several industry award shows and helps advocate for female representation in creative roles through initiatives such as 160over90’s Women of Endeavour programme.

When not devising award-winning campaigns and championing female talent, Alice indulges her passion for wellness and ancient healing by assuming her extra-curricular identity as Ally the Acupuncturist.

Seed’s managing director, Jen Anderson said, “Alice’s appointment marks a significant step in Seed’s strategy to expand its creative output and cultural footprint. She will join the leadership team and play a key role in mentoring emerging talent and evolving the agency’s creative approach. She brings a deep understanding of what drives youth behaviour today and is an exceptional creative thinker whose work is rooted in culture. Her creative ambition matches the pace and scale of where Seed is heading so we’re incredibly excited to have her join the team.”

Seed’s new creative director, Alice Westwood, added, “I’m really excited to join Seed because it focuses on creativity and telling authentic brand stories that truly connect with audiences. Having an all-female leadership team is something so rare and genuinely refreshing in the industry. I wanted to be part of a team that values fresh ideas and real impact, not just in marketing, but in creating meaningful experiences through collaboration with partners too. It feels like the perfect place to grow and challenge myself creatively.”