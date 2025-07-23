senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Cannes 2025: Everything Elevated

23/07/2025
8
Share
Jonathan Emmins, founder and CEO of Amplify, reflects on Cannes 2025 and the ways that brands elevated the Croissette

If there was one recurring theme at this year’s 2025 Cannes activations it’s elevation.

Elevated thinking: Despite varied positioning, offerings, and priorities in past years, the Croisette has often become a 'sea of sameness.' This year, however, brands truly stood out, activating on and around the beach with more intention. The result? A raised bar, and a stronger sense of individual personality expressed in fresh, differentiated ways.

Elevated focus: As illustrated by Stagwell Sports Beach, zeroing in on verticals works well. Similarly, others used entertainment and culture as a focus. Netflix was not only brand-first (over IP) but cleverly anchored around comedy with an exclusive performance from Kevin Hart.

Elevated design: Always keen to differentiate through design, Tubi evolved the aesthetic it introduced last year, building on both visual identity and programming. Motel Yahoo! embraced a new direction that looked forward while nodding to the brand’s heritage. And DoorDash made a bold entrance, literally cutting through the noise in a striking, red-forward environment set just off the beach.

Elevated experiences: Pinterest Manifestival doubled down on trends, creators, and tactile engagement. Canva joined the action with an activation rooted in creative accessibility, reinforcing their mission to democratise design. And across the board, some of the most engaging talks and panels happened outside the Palais, hosted by like-minded, culturally fluent brands.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Amplify UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Amplify UK
The Unlucky Charm
Heineken
30/05/2025
Pub Delivery
Heineken
23/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1