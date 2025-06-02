senckađ
news


Sean Price Williams Joins Pulse’s Global Roster

02/06/2025
Sean Price Williams has worked with A$AP Rocky, NAS, Clairo, Addison Rae and Sabrina Carpenter

Pulse has welcomed celebrated New York-based director Sean Price Williams to its global director roster. Known for his uncompromising visual style and deep roots in New York’s independent film scene, Sean brings a raw, kinetic energy to every frame, whether it’s a music video, feature, or branded campaign.

Sean’s feature directorial debut ‘The Sweet East’ premiered at Cannes, LFF and NYFF in 2023, to fantastic critical acclaim. A surreal, satirical road movie, the film follows Talia Ryder’s character on a picaresque journey through the good, bad and the ugly of modern America, with a cast that includes Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy O. Harris, and Simon Rex.

More recently, he’s turned heads with a new wave of high-profile music videos, directing for Addison Rae ‘Aquamarine’, ‘Diet Pepsi’ and ‘Fame is A Gun’, which launched on Friday 30th May, and for Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton (‘Please Please Please’).

With a rich background as a cinematographer, Sean has shaped some of the most memorable visuals of recent years, lensing music videos for A$AP Rocky, NAS, Clairo, as well as commercials and notable feature films including the Sadie Brothers’ ‘Good Time’ and Aidan Zamiri’s upcoming release ‘The Moment’. Having helped define the look and feel of groundbreaking filmmakers and musicians, Sean now steps into the director’s chair with a voice that’s unmistakably his own.

“I am honoured to be asked to be a part of a very hip legacy. Pulse has stood the test of time through severe turbulence of trends and chaos for media creativity. It has always been a beacon, and I’m excited to come aboard."

Rik Green, global head of music videos at Pulse, said, “Sean’s got a way of seeing the world that’s completely his own. His work carries this energy that’s both unfiltered and thoughtful. We love how he takes risks but never loses the story. Having him join Pulse feels like the start of something incredibly exciting.”

