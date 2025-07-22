Pulse Films Appoints Josh Gochez as Head of Sales

​Pulse Films has appointed Josh Gochez as its new head of sales, marking an exciting new chapter as the company continues to expand its creative and commercial reach.

Josh joins from Partizan, where he was head of new business, working across branded content and commercials - signing and supporting some fantastic talent and campaigns. He brings solid experience in sales and production, impeccable taste on spotting new talent and has a clear grip on the ever evolving industry.

At Pulse, Josh will lead the sales team, focusing on building bold partnerships with brands, agencies, and broadcasters across London and beyond.

“Pulse has always stood out for me - the ambition, the edge, the impact,” Josh said. “They’ve made work that’s genuinely changed the game and they’ve brought up some of the best directors out there. Joining that legacy feels pretty unreal, and I’m buzzing to get stuck in.”

“I’m also really excited to work with Jamie Walker. His relentless hustle, charm, and reputation in the industry are next level. The team has also already made me feel right at home. Can’t wait to dive in properly.”

Pulse Films managing director Jamie Walker added, “Josh brings the right mix of energy, experience, great taste and instinct. His talent for building relationships and backing great work makes him a perfect fit as we grow into the next phase.”

