senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Pulse Films Signs Sidney Van Wichelen for UK Commercial Representation

12/06/2025
36
Share
Sidney Van Wichelen has worked with brands including Spotify, Decathlon, Swatch, and Adidas

Pulse has welcomed Sidney Van Wichelen to its director roster for UK commercial representation.

An award-winning filmmaker and Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner, Sidney brings a cinematic sensibility to storytelling—balancing humour, heart, and human insight across commercial formats. Named the third most awarded director at Cannes Lions 2022, he’s behind striking, emotionally charged films for global brands including Spotify, Decathlon, Swatch, and Adidas.

With a background in advertising and a master’s in film direction from LUCA School of Arts, Sidney combines a sharp creative eye with an instinct for strategy. His work consistently blurs the line between short-form cinema and commercial content—earning acclaim from D&AD, CLIO, The One Show, and Eurobest.

Comedy is a personal throughline, with standout spots like Ligue Cardio, Voo Wifi Dance, and Feet showcasing his playful tone and rhythmic energy. At the same time, his commitment to exploring themes like mental health, inclusivity, and social impact remains central—especially in collaborations with organisations like Psychodon and Special Olympics.

Sidney said, “Joining Pulse felt like an easy and obvious decision. The company has built a long-standing reputation for producing bold, standout films, exactly the kind of work I want to be making. What truly excites me is the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most talented creatives in the industry. Producers with deep experience and vision I’ve felt a strong sense of trust and alignment from the start.”

Pulse MD, Jamie Walker added, “Sidney’s work is both funny and sensitive, telling stories that are emotionally charged, honest and often surprising. He brings a sense of clarity and intention to everything he directs and we are thrilled to welcome him to Pulse and make some magic".

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Pulse Films
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Pulse Films
Undisputed
FIFA x DAZN
13/06/2025
Undisputed
DAZN
04/06/2025
A New Alternative
Man City
15/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1