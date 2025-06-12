Pulse Films Signs Sidney Van Wichelen for UK Commercial Representation

​Pulse has welcomed Sidney Van Wichelen to its director roster for UK commercial representation.

An award-winning filmmaker and Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner, Sidney brings a cinematic sensibility to storytelling—balancing humour, heart, and human insight across commercial formats. Named the third most awarded director at Cannes Lions 2022, he’s behind striking, emotionally charged films for global brands including Spotify, Decathlon, Swatch, and Adidas.

With a background in advertising and a master’s in film direction from LUCA School of Arts, Sidney combines a sharp creative eye with an instinct for strategy. His work consistently blurs the line between short-form cinema and commercial content—earning acclaim from D&AD, CLIO, The One Show, and Eurobest.

Comedy is a personal throughline, with standout spots like Ligue Cardio, Voo Wifi Dance, and Feet showcasing his playful tone and rhythmic energy. At the same time, his commitment to exploring themes like mental health, inclusivity, and social impact remains central—especially in collaborations with organisations like Psychodon and Special Olympics.

Sidney said, “Joining Pulse felt like an easy and obvious decision. The company has built a long-standing reputation for producing bold, standout films, exactly the kind of work I want to be making. What truly excites me is the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most talented creatives in the industry. Producers with deep experience and vision I’ve felt a strong sense of trust and alignment from the start.”

Pulse MD, Jamie Walker added, “Sidney’s work is both funny and sensitive, telling stories that are emotionally charged, honest and often surprising. He brings a sense of clarity and intention to everything he directs and we are thrilled to welcome him to Pulse and make some magic".

