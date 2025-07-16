Schneiders Champions True Canadian Dining Tradition

​Schneiders has been bringing Canadians together with quality, Canadian-crafted meats since 1890. They’ve always understood the power of summer grilling traditions, and this year, they uncovered a simple yet deeply resonant insight; sometimes the best grilling moments aren’t spent around a perfectly set table, but instead, making that little Knee Table we all know and love. Whether it’s a backyard get-together or a quick cottage lunch, it’s Knee Table season, and it’s everywhere.

Rather than leaning into expected grilling tropes, Schneiders and Rethink brought this insight to life through a playful, integrated campaign designed to cement them as the brand that truly owns summer grilling. The centrepiece is the launch of a new, limited-edition product - the Knee Tablecloth. Designed to fit your lap perfectly, the Knee Tablecloth makes knee table dining worry-free, so you can focus on enjoying your delicious Schneiders hot dogs and great company. It’s the kind of clever, unexpected touch that turns a universal truth into something tangible and shareable.

“This campaign is about more than hot dogs; it’s about the rituals that bring Canadians together, even if that means balancing a plate on your knees. This campaign captures those beautifully imperfect summer moments in a way only Schneiders can: with warmth, wit, and irresistibly delicious food,” says D’Arcy Finley, VP of brands at Maple Leaf Foods. “For over 135 years, we’ve been part of Canadian summers - this is our love letter to every backyard BBQ where there’s no seat, but always a place at the table.”

To amplify the story, Schneiders released a TV spot and DOO that aired May 26th, and tapped creators who could bring the Knee Tablecloth and the age-old tradition behind it - to life across social in a way that felt authentic to Schneiders. They also rolled out carefully curated earned seeding kits, putting the Knee Tablecloth, and Juicy Jumbos right into the hands of influencers and media to spark organic content and keep Schneiders at the centre of the summer grilling conversation.

To bring everyone in on the fun, Schneiders is launching a giveaway on Tuesday, July 15th, giving away 100 Knee Tablecloths along with a free pack of Juicy Jumbos. Fans can be among the first 100 to snag their own by sharing a story of their best Knee Table moment and tagging Schneiders. The best part? They’ll also be entered for a chance to win free hot dogs all summer long.