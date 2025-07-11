Coors Light Turns Fans Into Rockstars with Fake Record Label

Coors Light has launched ‘Coors Light Records’, a new, completely fake, totally made-up record label created specifically to give one lucky Coors Light fan the rockstar treatment at one of Canada's biggest music festivals, OSHEAGA Music & Arts Festival.

As a sponsor of OSHEAGA since 2007, Coors Light really wanted to partner with a headlining artist of the festival to launch their Chill on Shuffle music platform this year. The problem is, beer brands typically aren't allowed to partner with artists or celebrities in Canada.

The brand has taken matters into their own hands, to turn one of their fans into the hottest new "artist" to grace Parc Jean-Drapeau and get the rockstar treatment for a weekend.

"Signing" an "artist contract" with Coors Light Records unlocks an OSHEAGA experience fit for a headliner, reserved only for the first-ever "artist".

The best part? Since getting "signed" is just as fake as the record label itself, there's no talent required. So whether you're the queen of karaoke or still searching for the right note, anyone has an equal chance of getting signed with Coors Light Records. That could quite possibly make Coors Light Records the chillest record label ever.

Fans who get signed get some serious rockstar status perks, including:

Exclusive access at OSHEAGA including daily side stage access, a backstage tour and seriously chill perks with a Defender Platinum ticket

An exclusive meet-and-greet with Shaboozey

OSHEAGA afterparty access

Celebrity-level treatment like first class travel and accommodations

A photoshoot on-site with professional hair and makeup

A visit to OSHEAGA Artist World, the backstage hangout for headliners and performers

A personal rider kit with tons of Coors Light swag

"This year, we're excited to introduce our new, multi-year music platform Chill on Shuffle, which is all about shuffling up the way we experience live music," said Leslie Malcolm, vice president of marketing of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "And what better way to shuffle things up than by unlocking a festival experience that's typically reserved for artists by turning a regular Coors Light fan into an "artist" themselves?"

Creative was handled by Rethink and PR by Rethink PR. Media was handled by Publicis Connect, and influencer partnerships by Zeno Group. Film production was handled by OPC, directed by Max Sherman. Post work was handled by Feather VFX, editorial by Saints Editorial, audio by Eggplant Music & Sound, animation by @chromeandlightning, and photography by Norman Wong.

Nick Farkas, senior vice president, bookings, OSHEAGA said, "OSHEAGA and Coors Light have been proud partners since 2007. This year, thanks to Coors Light Records, one lucky winner will be able to experience OSHEAGA similar to how a real artist would."

Head to coorslightrecords.ca between July 10th to the 23rd to enter for a chance to become the first-ever "artist" signed to Coors Light Records and experience OSHEAGA like the (off-key) rockstar that you are.

