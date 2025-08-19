senckađ
Schafer Condon Carter Promotes Joe Raser to Chief Strategy Officer

19/08/2025
Joe previously served as executive director, strategy and will now oversee strategic planning across the agency’s growing client roster

Full-service, independent agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) announced today that Joe Raser has been promoted to chief strategy officer. He was most recently executive director, strategy.

In his new role, Joe will oversee strategic planning across the agency’s growing client roster, helping brands navigate change, unlock insights, and craft meaningful connections that reflect the agency’s challenger brand mindset and help deliver on its promise to 'Create.Impact.'

His promotion also completes the transformation of the agency’s executive team under the guidance of CEO and president Ben Behrman. In addition to Joe, that team includes chief creative officer Craig Miller, who joined the agency last year, and chief client officer Amy Cesta, who returned to the agency in 2023.

“We are an agency that demands innovative solutions that drive business success and, in Joe, we have someone who is a relentless question-asker, thoughtful partner and who has been a strategic force since he joined in 2018,” said Ben. “His fingerprints are on some of our most successful client relationships and most compelling new business wins. This promotion is a reflection of both his leadership and the value he brings to every challenge we tackle.”

A native of Chicago, Joe began his career at GMMB, an Omnicom social impact agency in Washington, D.C., where he helped build the brand strategy discipline from the ground up. There, he led mission-driven branding initiatives for organisations such as Teach For America, the College of the Holy Cross, and AFSCME. Since joining SCC, Joe has played a pivotal role in some of SCC’s most critically acclaimed campaigns, including the recent launch of the US Highbush Blueberry Council’s 'Blueberries GO BIG' platform, as well as helping to shape brand and creative strategy for B2C and B2B clients including Lowe’s, Old National Bank, LiftMaster, Ortega and Casey’s.

In addition to Joe’s promotion and the energy infusion attributed to the new leadership team, other highlights of the year at SCC have included the launch of new campaigns for household brands like GUM and SOLO as well as a series of business wins involving new clients such as Ortega, American Egg Board, Toad&Co and the Almond Board of California

