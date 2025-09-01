senckađ
Save the Children Shines Spotlight on Children’s Potential

01/09/2025
34
Share
Children appear as future selves to reframe them as individuals full of potential in film from TBWA\NEBOKO and MJZ's Henry Hobson

Save the Children and TBWA\NEBOKO, together with production company MJZ, has launched a brand campaign that offers a hopeful perspective at a time when many people feel powerless in the face of global problems. The campaign, directed by Henry Hobson, shows that every child carries the potential to help build a more hopeful future.

Recent research conducted by FactSnapp (part of PanelWizard) confirms the sentiment: more than 70% of Dutch people feel powerless about global challenges, while nearly 40% say they want to help but don’t know where to start.

Pim Kraan, managing director, Save the Children Netherlands, said, “Many people know our name, but fewer know exactly what we do. Every day, we work to support children in need - not only helping them now, but giving them a future in which they can reach their full potential.”

Under the message 'Change the world. Start with a child,' Save the Children is calling on the public to become donors and contribute to sustainable, lasting change.

In the campaign film, children are portrayed as if they’re already adults - a surgeon, a chef, a coach, a construction worker - revealing the possibilities within each of them. These future visions are intercut with scenes from their present lives, showing how Save the Children’s daily support gives children in crisis hope and perspective.

Doug Fridlund, associate creative director at TBWA\NEBOKO, said, “People are inundated with bad news every day. That constant stream of distress often breeds helplessness - you don’t know where to begin. That’s why we don’t portray children as victims, but as Save the Children sees them: full of potential. If you help a child now, it has a lasting impact. Thanks to our extraordinary partnership with MJZ, we were able to powerfully capture that message.”

This campaign marks the launch of a new brand platform designed to make Save the Children recognisable and consistent across all communications. The central message, 'Start with a child,' will return in future campaigns.

The campaign will run across TVC (50” and 30”), cinema, OLV, DOOH, social, and display.

