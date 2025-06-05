Nissan and Omnicom Launch Nissan United SPARK

Nissan and Omnicom have launched NU SPARK, a next-generation regional marketing team based in Amsterdam, serving as an innovation incubator across Benelux, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. NU SPARK is designed to accelerate the test-and-learn process, piloting new ways to enhance creative, media, and real-time marketing strategies, before scaling them across the broader AMIEO region and beyond.



Smarter. Faster. Sharper. Together



In close collaboration with NU Central in Paris, NU SPARK represents an evolution in how the brand explores, experiments and implements forward-thinking approaches to marketing. The team integrates AI, data, and automation to refine how creative & media work together in real time, across the full customer journey.



Built to be adaptive and deeply collaborative, NU SPARK functions within the unified NU model leveraging shared capabilities while acting as the brand’s regional proof-of-concept engine. This setup enables faster iteration and sharper local execution, all aligned with global brand strategies and assets.

Leon Dorssers, chief commercial officer AIMEO for Nissan, said, “We’re building a strategic engine for the future - faster marketing, sharper targeting, and a real-time connection to the people we serve. It’s all about putting impact first, powered by AI and baked-in efficiency.”

Rik Ledder, CEO of TBWA\NEBOKO, the creative agency selected to support the new team, added, “This is next-level collaboration. Together with Nissan, we’re reshaping what brand experience means - breaking conventions and setting a new standard for agency-brand partnerships. The energy to push creative and performance boundaries is truly exciting.”



Roland Teerenstra, MD of OMD Netherlands, “The real breakthrough is the seamless integration of creative, media, and distribution. By collapsing traditional silos and connecting every touchpoint through data and technology, we’re enabling Nissan to act in real time, with maximum relevance and measurable impact. Be agile, precise, and fully orchestrated, that’s wat data driven marketing is meant to be.”



Upcoming local activations, including the launches of Leaf and Micra, will serve as early showcases for NU SPARK’s approach. These launches will reflect an implementation style tailored to regional dynamics while fully aligned with central brand direction, strategy, and creative assets.



By positioning NU SPARK as an incubator, Nissan is reinforcing its commitment to building future-ready marketing capabilities, tested locally, scaled globally, and delivered collaboratively

