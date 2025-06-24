Sam Ryder Joins 'I Came By Train' Summer Campaign

International chart-topper Sam Ryder has teamed up with I came by train to unveil a new activation for the ‘I came by train’ summer campaign, a nationwide sustainability movement urging festivalgoers and travellers to choose train travel over cars and flights.

The creative is led by independent agency Truant.

The campaign took a spectacular turn at London Paddington Station yesterday, where Sam Ryder unveiled a freshly wrapped GWR (Great Western Railway) train - now dubbed the ‘TRAIN RYDER’ - in homage to the musician as one of the campaign’s inspiring climate heroes.



In true Sam Ryder fashion, the Brit Award-nominated artist made his entrance with flashing lights, stepping off the train with his electric guitar for an impromptu shredding session on the platform. The stunt turned heads and cameras ahead of Sam’s rail journey to Glastonbury Festival, where something special will be happening on board his train.

The ‘I came by train’ campaign aims to spotlight the environmental benefits of rail travel, with a particular push this summer around the UK’s busiest festival weekends. I came by train - along with a collective of 20 artists including Annie Mac, GreenTea Peng and Self Esteem as well as eco-conscious personalities - are encouraging fans to think about their travel footprint and make rail their first choice, with rail travel being 67% less polluting than a car.



Every train journey taken instead of a car or short-haul flight can significantly reduce CO2 emissions, and with more direct services and mobile ticketing than ever before, it’s also a more seamless way to get to major events like Glastonbury, Reading, and beyond. A new survey from Trainline, behind the I came by train movement, revealed that while over half (53%) of music lovers choose to travel by car to their last gig or festival, those same music fans are more interested in switching to train (58% vs 54%) than the total population.



Sam Ryder says “I’m proud to be part of a campaign that celebrates travel that’s better for the planet. Rebranding a train in my honour and riding it to Glastonbury with my guitar? That’s a bit of me. Let’s ride the rails this summer!”



Campaign Highlights Include:



Branded train promoting rail sustainability



Festival activation special train heading to Glastonbury on the 26th, with Sam Ryder on train performance



Content series featuring Sam Ryder and other climate-conscious figures