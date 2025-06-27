Sam Ryder Surprises Glastonbury Passengers with Train Concert

Festivalgoers on their way to Glastonbury, who took the 12:35pm from London’s Paddington on Thursday the 26th, were treated to a truly unexpected secret act - a surprise takeover and live acoustic set from none other than critically acclaimed artist Sam Ryder, who was onboard a Glastonbury train service, making his way to the festival ahead of his weekend performance, guitar in hand!



Sam’s journey to Glastonbury was part of the ongoing ‘I came by train’ campaign supported by Trainline, encouraging travellers to choose the train as a low-carbon, joyful way to get to major summer events like Glastonbury.

Swapping the Avalon Stage for a train carriage (at least temporarily), Sam surprised unsuspecting passengers by picking up the conductor’s mic and becoming their conductor for the journey, making cheerful and cheeky announcements, and then launching into a high-energy performance as the train rolled through the countryside.

The carriage erupted in applause and singalongs as Sam treated fans to festival favourites and personal hits.



Sam Ryder said, "The energy on that train was unreal. ‘I came by train’ is all about doing something good for the planet - and having a great time doing it.”



The surprise gig follows the unveiling of the ‘Train Ryder’ train at London Paddington on Monday, which saw Sam step out of a carriage as the latest 'climate hero' in the campaign - a movement that celebrates low-carbon choices and urges festivalgoers to rethink their travel habits. The ‘Train Ryder’ train, signed by Sam himself, will be in service throughout the summer.



With transport being the highest contributing sector in the UK for carbon emissions, switching to rail is one of the most impactful changes individuals can make. ‘I came by train’ is spotlighting the role trains can play in cutting carbon without sacrificing experience - and today’s spontaneous gig proves that the journey is also part of the festival.

