STADIUM Welcomes Rising Director Duncan Heger to Roster

​STADIUM has signed director Duncan Heger, reinforcing the company’s commitment to nurturing emerging voices in filmmaking. A true homegrown talent, Duncan joined STADIUM as an intern before rising to creative lead—all while earning recognition and accolades as a director. At just 25, his work ethic and meticulous craft have already delivered major wins; since officially signing this month, Duncan has secured projects for Under Armour, Delta and Best Buy.

“Duncan exemplifies the kind of filmmaker we’re committed to nurturing—someone who cares deeply about the art and responsibility of telling our clients’ stories,” said Samy Mosher, founder and CEO of STADIUM. “His ability to connect classic storytelling with a sharp gen-z perspective makes him a powerful creative partner for agencies and brands looking to break through.”

​Seng Rimpakone, managing executive producer at Stadium, added, “There’s a fresh energy to Duncan’s work that’s impossible to ignore. Clients want directors who bring both vision and reliability, and Duncan delivers on both fronts. We’re excited to introduce him to new collaborators eager to push creative boundaries.”

Duncan is known for high-energy, authentic storytelling that blends cinematic world building with cultural relevance and signature wink. His breakout LAFC campaign featuring Will Ferrell generated over a billion organic impressions, while his adidas spot helped set a new MLS jersey sales record. He’s directed work for adidas, the NFL, The North Face, and Under Armour, and has built trusted relationships with talent including Will Ferrell, Ian Wright, and Doechii. In 2025, he was shortlisted for Shots’ New Director of the Year, AICP’s Best New Director, and earned a spot in SHOOT Online’s New Director Showcase.

STADIUM continues to position itself as a production partner where agencies and brands find directors whose voices bring genuine care, craft, and creative ambition to every project.